International
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/average-us-family-spending-increases-by-433-a-month-for-same-goods-this-year--1104707916.html
Average US Family Spending Increases by $433 a Month For Same Goods This Year
Average US Family Spending Increases by $433 a Month For Same Goods This Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The average US household spending is up $433 a month for the same products and services as compared to last year, CNBC reported on... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T21:06+0000
2022-11-25T21:06+0000
inflation
us record-high inflation 2022
economy
us economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100117738_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_777d80d1ec1106458e6d4df5f4a3359e.jpg
“Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” Bernard Yaros, an economist at Moody’s, was quoted by CNBC as saying.Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace of in nine months after peaking with a 9.1% growth during the 12 months to June.The drop came after relentless interest rate hikes by the Fed, which has added 375 basis points to rates since March, from a starting point of just 25.Despite such an aggressive campaign, inflation remains more than three times higher than levels preferred by the central bank, which has vowed to get to its 2% target.After four straight jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points between June and November, markets expect the Fed to impose a smaller increase of 50 basis points at its upcoming rate decision on December 14.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100117738_150:0:1050:675_1920x0_80_0_0_93abe11ec5a8d690e707142a56018cf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
inflation, us record-high inflation 2022, economy, us economy
inflation, us record-high inflation 2022, economy, us economy

Average US Family Spending Increases by $433 a Month For Same Goods This Year

21:06 GMT 25.11.2022
© Photo : taken from social media Screaming dollar
Screaming dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© Photo : taken from social media
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The average US household spending is up $433 a month for the same products and services as compared to last year, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an analysis by Moody’s Analytics of October inflation data.
“Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” Bernard Yaros, an economist at Moody’s, was quoted by CNBC as saying.
Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, growing at its slowest pace of in nine months after peaking with a 9.1% growth during the 12 months to June.
The drop came after relentless interest rate hikes by the Fed, which has added 375 basis points to rates since March, from a starting point of just 25.
Despite such an aggressive campaign, inflation remains more than three times higher than levels preferred by the central bank, which has vowed to get to its 2% target.
After four straight jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points between June and November, markets expect the Fed to impose a smaller increase of 50 basis points at its upcoming rate decision on December 14.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала