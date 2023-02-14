https://sputniknews.com/20230214/multiple-injuries-reported-after-two-shootings-at-michigan-state-university-1107390813.html
Law enforcement officials with the Michigan State University (MSU) issued a "secure-in-place" order late Monday shortly after police received reports of gun shots fired on campus.The latest update provided by the MSU Police and Public Safety detailed that police were on scene, and that officials believed the suspect to "be on foot." Officials have stated shots were first reported near Berkley Hall on the East Lansing campus; however, a subsequent update has since revealed that additional shots were fired from a second location. Local media reported "multiple injuries" were documented at the second scene.Video shared of the scene has captured multiple police cruisers racing to the campus.Local media reported that Michigan State Police troopers had been seen on campus with rifles, instructing individuals on campus to remain indoors and stay away from windows.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
02:36 GMT 14.02.2023 (Updated: 02:38 GMT 14.02.2023)
Law enforcement officials with the Michigan State University (MSU) issued a "secure-in-place" order late Monday shortly after police received reports of gun shots fired on campus.
The latest update provided by the MSU Police and Public Safety detailed that police were on scene, and that officials believed the suspect to "be on foot."
Officials have stated shots were first reported near Berkley Hall on the East Lansing campus; however, a subsequent update has since revealed that additional shots were fired from a second location. Local media reported "multiple injuries" were documented at the second scene.
Video shared of the scene has captured multiple police cruisers racing to the campus.
Local media reported that Michigan State Police troopers had been seen on campus with rifles, instructing individuals on campus to remain indoors and stay away from windows.