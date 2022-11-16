‘America’s Comeback Starts Right Now’: Trump Formally Submits Filing for 2024 Presidential Election

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/trump-submits-fec-filing-formally-enters-2024-presidential-race-1104267401.html

Former US President Donald Trump officially submitted paperwork with the Federal Election Commission late Tuesday, formally filing paperwork for his 2024 presidential campaign.The filing came the same day that Trump made a speech in Palm Beach, Florida. "My fellow citizens, America's comeback starts right now," Trump began."There's never been anything to compete with what we have all done," said Trump to a room of his supporters in Palm Beach on Tuesday night, referring to what he called a "movement" but failed to expand on what that movement is. "Together we built the greatest economy in the history of the world, when the [COVID-19] virus hit our shores I took decisive action and saved lives and the US economy, and by October of the same year, America was roaring back with the number one fastest economic recovery ever recorded, how about that?" said Trump in a calm and steady voice, an unfamiliar articulation for the president. "China was paying billions and billions of dollars in taxes and tariffs," "no president had ever sought or received one dollar from China until I came along and we were getting hundreds of billions of dollars, many people think that because of this China played a pretty active role in the 2020 election, just saying, just saying," Trump sneered, touting his first conspiracy theory of the night. "The world was at peace, America was prospering and our country was on track for an amazing future, because I made big promises to the American people, and unlike other presidents I kept my promises," claimed the former president. "For million of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair, as we speak inflation is the highest in over 50 years, gas prices have reached the highest levels in history, and expect them to go much higher, now that the strategic national reserves---which I filled up---have been virtually drained in order to keep gasoline prices lower just prior to the election," Trump said of President Joe Biden. Trump then went on to blame Biden's "open borders" at the US-Mexico border for the increase in fentanyl in the US. And went on to accuse, assumingly the Democrats, of not caring about nuclear weapons because they perceive climate change to be more of a threat. "We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way," Trump said to a room of applause. "Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again. The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical Left lunatics running our government right into the ground. This decline is not a fate we must accept."Trump then gave his endorsement to Herschel Walker, the controversial Republican candidate who is running for a US Senate seat in Georgia. "A fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States senator, Herschel Walker, get out and vote for Herschel Walker," Trump said, calling Walker an "America first leader", in reference to candidates he has backed who have supported his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. After declaring that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "fired", which is technically a lie, in reference to the Republicans being on the cusp of losing the House. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump announced. "This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign, all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the mass corruption we're up against is you, the American people."

