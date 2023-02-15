'Much Better Than That Other Guy!' Elon Musk Touts Pet Dog Floki as Worthy Twitter 'CEO'
© Photo : TwitterTwitter account of Elon Musk showing photo of his dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu.
Elon Musk had promised at the end of last year that he would step down as chief executive of Twitter, which he splashed out $44Bln on when he bought it in late October 2022, as soon as he found “someone foolish enough to take the job.”
Elon Musk introduced a new CEO of Twitter, the microblogging company he acquired back in October 2022 for $44 billion dollars, in a tongue-in-cheek post on the platform on Wednesday.
The post showed a picture of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s beloved pet dog, Floki, seated at an office desk wearing a tee-shirt with CEO emblazoned across it.
The Shiba Inu also sported a pair of glasses and appeared to be gazing at Twitter spreadsheets scattered across the desk.
Elon Musk captioned the post saying that the new CEO was “so much better than that other guy”. The later was a nod at Parag Agrawal, whom Musk notably fired as soon as he took over the company. At the time, along with Agrawal, Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal were also showed the door.
Incidentally, last year, after Twitter users voted in a poll, which the tech billionaire launched, for him to step down as CEO, he had quipped that he would do so only after he found "someone foolish enough to take the job!"
"After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk had tweeted.
Elon Musk's whimsical post featuring his pet dog set off a reaction from users. Some honed in on the cuteness overload, commenting that the company would now be "in good paws!
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twittertwitter screenshot.
twitter screenshot.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Some on the internet pitched in with the opinion that there had been no other takers for the position, indicating Twitter's bumpy saga after Elon Musk took over and reshuffled the company's leadership and concept.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Others drew a connection with a recent impressive rally witnessed by Dogecoin (DOGE), the satirical meme cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 with the image of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo and repeatedly favoured by Musk in interviews and posts on social media.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
On a more serious note, Elon Musk recently said he had every intention of finding someone to run his social-media company by the end of 2023.
“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out. I’m guessing towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year,” said Musk, speaking via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.