https://sputniknews.com/20230122/elon-musk-rejects-claim-80-twitter-staff-have-gone-says-nose-count-shows-2300-active-workers-1106577283.html
Elon Musk Rejects Claim 80% Twitter Staff Have Gone, Says Nose Count Shows 2,300 Active Workers
2023-01-22T12:58+0000
Elon Musk has offered his own inventory of staff at Twitter Inc, dismissing earlier reports insinuating that the company had shed 80 percent of its employees since his takeover.According to the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive, the report was incorrect and there are "about 2,300 active, working employees at Twitter". The billionaire tweeted that there were still "hundreds of employees working on trust & safety, along with several thousand contractors". Earlier reports, based on internal records, claimed that Twitter's full-time workforce had dwindled to no more than about 1,300 employees, including less than 550 full-time engineers, since the US entrepreneur's multibillion-dollar acquisition of the microblogging site. Before Musk finalized the $44Bln purchase in late October 2022, the San Francisco-based firm boasted about 7,500 employees, the 20 January report added. It went on to suggest that about 75 of the company's employees were currently on leave, including about 40 engineers. It also warned that the trust and safety team had shrunk to fewer than 20 full-time employees.After Musk took over Twitter he lost no time rolling out a great deal of changes that affected day-to-day operations that did not sit well with some of the staff. Product and organizational changes included setting in place a Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service and also culling about 50 percent of the staff, including Twitter executives responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship.
Since US entrepreneur Elon Musk splashed out $44Bln on buying Twitter and set about changing the day-to-day operations at the San Francisco-based company, US media has reported that the microblogging site has lost about 80 percent of its headcount.
