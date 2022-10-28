Memes Flood Twitter After Elon Musk Fires Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO
Elon Musk's reign as the head of Twitter has begun on a rather tumultuous note, as the Tesla and SpaceX founder fired several top executives of the San Francisco-based company, multiple media outlets reported.
Former Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal is being brutally trolled on social media after he was reportedly sacked by Elon Musk, who took control of the microblogging site on Thursday.
While some compared the Indian-American Agrawal with "trash" who has been thrown out by Musk, others made fun by posting memes about his departure from the company.
Besides Agrawal, the chief of Twitter's legal, policy and trust department Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, the company's general counsel have all been reportedly removed from their positions.
"Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out," Reuters claimed quoting unnamed sources.
Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter came after months of legal wrangling.
He first attempted to buy the popular social media website in April before accepting and then subsequently rejecting a place on Twitter's board.
Musk then offered to turn Twitter into a private entity before announcing that he was abandoning the deal because Twitter's leadership team, including Agrawal, had lied to him about the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Earlier this month, Musk revived the deal with Twitter and took charge of the company this week.
Subsequently, he tweeted, "The bird is freed" in an oblique reference to his acquisition of Twitter.