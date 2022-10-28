https://sputniknews.com/20221028/memes-flood-twitter-after-elon-musk-fires-parag-agrawal-as-twitter-ceo-1102786872.html

Memes Flood Twitter After Elon Musk Fires Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

Memes Flood Twitter After Elon Musk Fires Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk's reign as the head of Twitter has begun on a rather tumultuous note, as the Tesla and SpaceX founder fired several top executives of the San... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T06:44+0000

2022-10-28T06:44+0000

2022-10-28T06:44+0000

elon musk

twitter

twitter

ceo

ceo

sack

fired

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095063624_0:24:1148:671_1920x0_80_0_0_05565b66732af9c9660071e52d4ec15b.jpg

Former Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal is being brutally trolled on social media after he was reportedly sacked by Elon Musk, who took control of the microblogging site on Thursday.While some compared the Indian-American Agrawal with "trash" who has been thrown out by Musk, others made fun by posting memes about his departure from the company.Besides Agrawal, the chief of Twitter's legal, policy and trust department Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, the company's general counsel have all been reportedly removed from their positions."Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out," Reuters claimed quoting unnamed sources.Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter came after months of legal wrangling.He first attempted to buy the popular social media website in April before accepting and then subsequently rejecting a place on Twitter's board.Musk then offered to turn Twitter into a private entity before announcing that he was abandoning the deal because Twitter's leadership team, including Agrawal, had lied to him about the number of fake accounts on the platform.Earlier this month, Musk revived the deal with Twitter and took charge of the company this week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

elon musk, twitter, twitter, ceo, ceo, sack, fired