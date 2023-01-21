https://sputniknews.com/20230121/twitter-lost-80-of-its-workforce-under-elon-musk-reports-say-1106544915.html

Twitter Lost 80% of Its Workforce Under Elon Musk, Reports Say

The number of employees at Twitter has decreased by about 80% since US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar acquisition, CNBC reports citing internal company records.

Before Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October, 2022, the San Francisco-based company had about 7,500 employees, but that number has gone down to approximately 1,300 active employees, CNBC said on Friday. Twitter now has fewer than 550 full-time engineers and the trust and safety team includes fewer than 20 full-time employees. The company also has around 1,400 non-working employees who are still being paid. In addition, about 75 of the company’s 1,300 employees are on leave, including 40 engineers, CNBC specified. Musk has changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship. According to CNBC, Musk has authorized about 130 people from his other businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, to work at Twitter. In December, The New York Times reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs.

