Musk Twitter Poll Finds Millions Oppose World Rule From Davos by WEF

Many have argued in recent years that the World Economic Forum has a sinister agenda that we will "own nothing and be happy" Klaus Schwab's calls for a 'fourth industrial revolution' and a 'great reset'.

2023-01-19T12:23+0000

Millions of Twitter users have rejected the idea of a global dictatorship by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a poll run by owner and CEO Elon Musk.Some 2.15 million people voted in the tech tycoon's latest straw poll on the site, with more than 86 per cent rejecting the idea that "the World Economic Forum should control the world."More surprising was that some 300,000 respondents said they wanted to be ruled by the elite club of world's financial and political elites, currently celebrating their annual gathering at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos."Why would anyone vote yes?" tweeted journalist Ian Miles Cheong in response. "The 14% YES votes are hilarious," another wrote, to which Musk simply replied: "LOL".The Tesla founder had earlier given his own view on the forum, which has told the world's 8 billion people that by 2030 they will "own nothing, have no privacy and life has never been better.""WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.Musk, Ranked last year as the world's richest individual, was snubbed by the WEF when it did not invite him to Davos this year.The poll result followed a speech to the Davos conference by US President Joe Biden's climate change envoy John Kerry, the former Secretary of State to Barack Obama. He said the push by Western governments to phase out fossil fuels — which has caused widespread economic hardship around the world — would be the "biggest transformation" since the industrial revolution."When you start to think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that we — a select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives — are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet," Kerry said.The WEF is run by 82-year-old Swiss economist Klaus Schwab, author of The Fourth Industrial Revolution and COVID-19: The Great Reset. The boss of Davos has often been jokingly compared to a James Bond super-villain.The gathered big-shots have been accused of hypocrisy for preaching environmentalism and frugal use of energy resources, while flying the the event in gas-guzzling private jets.

