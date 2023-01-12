International
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Breaks World Record for Largest Personal Fortune Tumble
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Breaks World Record for Largest Personal Fortune Tumble
Elon Musk has broken a world record for the largest personal fortune loss.
Elon Musk has made history, but not in a good way: the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter has suffered the largest personal fortune tumble in history, according to the Guinness World Records.The tech billionaire had lost approximately $165 billion (£135B / €155B) as of December 2022, the record authority stated in a blog post on its website, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, citing other sources, the losses of the South African-born entrepreneur could be around $200 billion.This comes as electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, where a majority of Elon Musk's fortune is tied up in, saw the value of its stocks plummet 65 percent in 2022.The decline had fast-tracked in October, after Musk acquired Twitter for an estimated $44 billion (£37B; €42B). The tumultuous takeover was followed by a major selloff of Tesla shares in December and also drove shares down over 36 percent.Adding to his woes, Elon Musk was stripped of his "richest man in the world" status recently.French tycoon Bernard Arnault, whose wealth stems, in greater part, from his 48 percent ownership stake in fashion giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), has overtaken Musk in the billionaires' ranking. Arnault, 73, has an estimated net worth of $190 billion (£156B; €177B).
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/musk-vows-to-step-down-from-twitter-once-he-finds-someone-foolish-enough-to-take-the-job-1105655456.html
Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Breaks World Record for Largest Personal Fortune Tumble

08:21 GMT 12.01.2023
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who was once worth as much as $US340 billion ($496 billion), was supplanted as the "world's richest person" by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury goods group LVMH.
Elon Musk has made history, but not in a good way: the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter has suffered the largest personal fortune tumble in history, according to the Guinness World Records.
The tech billionaire had lost approximately $165 billion (£135B / €155B) as of December 2022, the record authority stated in a blog post on its website, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, citing other sources, the losses of the South African-born entrepreneur could be around $200 billion.

"Though the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, the total far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, suffered by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000," added the authority.

This comes as electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, where a majority of Elon Musk's fortune is tied up in, saw the value of its stocks plummet 65 percent in 2022.
The decline had fast-tracked in October, after Musk acquired Twitter for an estimated $44 billion (£37B; €42B). The tumultuous takeover was followed by a major selloff of Tesla shares in December and also drove shares down over 36 percent.
Adding to his woes, Elon Musk was stripped of his "richest man in the world" status recently.
French tycoon Bernard Arnault, whose wealth stems, in greater part, from his 48 percent ownership stake in fashion giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), has overtaken Musk in the billionaires' ranking. Arnault, 73, has an estimated net worth of $190 billion (£156B; €177B).
