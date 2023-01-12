https://sputniknews.com/20230112/tesla--spacex-ceo-elon-musk-breaks-world-record-for-largest-personal-fortune-tumble--1106243888.html

Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Breaks World Record for Largest Personal Fortune Tumble

Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Breaks World Record for Largest Personal Fortune Tumble

Elon Musk has broken a world record for the largest personal fortune loss.

2023-01-12T08:21+0000

2023-01-12T08:21+0000

2023-01-12T08:21+0000

americas

us

elon musk

fortune

tesla

twitter

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_d1951eaf1ea1befa0c3160d8b46fa696.jpg

Elon Musk has made history, but not in a good way: the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter has suffered the largest personal fortune tumble in history, according to the Guinness World Records.The tech billionaire had lost approximately $165 billion (£135B / €155B) as of December 2022, the record authority stated in a blog post on its website, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, citing other sources, the losses of the South African-born entrepreneur could be around $200 billion.This comes as electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, where a majority of Elon Musk's fortune is tied up in, saw the value of its stocks plummet 65 percent in 2022.The decline had fast-tracked in October, after Musk acquired Twitter for an estimated $44 billion (£37B; €42B). The tumultuous takeover was followed by a major selloff of Tesla shares in December and also drove shares down over 36 percent.Adding to his woes, Elon Musk was stripped of his "richest man in the world" status recently.French tycoon Bernard Arnault, whose wealth stems, in greater part, from his 48 percent ownership stake in fashion giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), has overtaken Musk in the billionaires' ranking. Arnault, 73, has an estimated net worth of $190 billion (£156B; €177B).

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/musk-vows-to-step-down-from-twitter-once-he-finds-someone-foolish-enough-to-take-the-job-1105655456.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

elon musk, tesla, spacex, musk broke world record, largest personal fortune loss, bloomberg billionaires index, electric vehicle manufacturer tesla, tesla shares, bernard arnault has overtaken musk, billionaires’ ranking,