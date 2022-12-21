https://sputniknews.com/20221221/musk-vows-to-step-down-from-twitter-once-he-finds-someone-foolish-enough-to-take-the-job-1105655456.html

Musk Vows to Step Down From Twitter Once He Finds 'Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced late Tuesday that he would resign from his post but that it would only happen once he officially found "someone foolish enough... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T01:47+0000

2022-12-21T01:47+0000

2022-12-21T02:05+0000

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced late Tuesday that he would resign from his post but that it would only happen once he officially found "someone foolish enough to take the job.""After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he noted in a Twitter post, which came two days after he published a poll asking netizens whether he should part ways with the role.The Sunday poll saw users overwhelmingly vote in favor for him to hit the road, with 57.5% of respondents voting "yes." Just 42.5% of netizens said they wanted the billionaire to continue manning the platform as CEO.Musk has only served as Twitter chief for about two months after officially purchasing the social media giant in late October in a $44 billion agreement, of which only came after a monthslong court battle.Shortly after Musk's acquisition, about half of the staff was axed as many opted to submit their pink slips not long after being informed of Twitter's new "extremely hardcore" work environment that was not friendly to remote work.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

