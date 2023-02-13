https://sputniknews.com/20230213/a-story-of-pain-earthquake-survivors-in-syrias-latakia-recall-horror-1107381051.html

A Story of Pain: Earthquake Survivors in Syria's Latakia Recall Horror

A Story of Pain: Earthquake Survivors in Syria's Latakia Recall Horror

Syrians left homeless following a powerful earthquake on February 6 are now forced to sleep in temporary shelters. The city of Latakia, which has the highest number of quake-affected people in the country, is no exception.

A little blue-eyed girl, Sidra Shaouiki, was practically unharmed in the earthquake, which has already claimed the lives of nearly 40,000 people in both Turkiye and Syria. But she remembers those minutes of violent shaking as the worst thing she had ever experienced in her already difficult childhood.But not everyone in the temporary shelter made it out of the earthquake unscathed. Abdel-Kader Soufan, for example, injured his arm while rescuing his family:"I was in the kitchen when the earthquake happened. Just as we were getting ready to go out, the ceiling started to collapse, and part of it fell right onto my arm. But I was lucky: at least I wasn't buried under the rubble. My family and I managed to get out before the house collapsed. The children were unharmed, and that was the most important thing. At night, when the house had already collapsed, my neighbors and I were left without a roof over our heads, in the rain. The night was cold enough. The houses on our street collapsed one by one, right before our eyes. We can only thank God that we survived and that we now have a place to eat and sleep," the man said.Mustafa Ahmad Jabbara, for his part, has also been left without a home. He hopes that the international blockade of Syria will be lifted, otherwise, the Syrian people will simply die in a humanitarian disaster without medicine and supplies.A frightened girl huddled in a corner with tears in her eyes caught everyone's attention. Her name is Nur and she is eight years old. She ended up in the shelter alone, without her family.Rescue OperationsAt the same time, search and rescue efforts to find those still alive under the rubble and recover the bodies of the dead have been underway for a week.Where is Support from International Organizations?There are 65 temporary shelters for earthquake victims in Syria's Latakia province alone. People in need are given shelter, food, and the opportunity to identify themselves in order to obtain temporary documents.Tayseer Habib, head of the Latakia provincial council, confirmed that a plan has been developed to monitor shelters and provide emergency and humanitarian aid to victims. In parallel with the search and rescue efforts, buildings are being inspected. Many of the remaining homes may be unsafe to enter due to cracked walls and the risk of collapsing inter-floor structures. An ad-hoc technical inspection committee is assessing the condition of each damaged house.According to Tayseer Habib, both his province and the entire country are in dire need of help from international organizations. But for some reason, they are in no hurry to provide it.Sanctions and HealthcareAnother major issue is sanctions and their impact on the humanitarian situation in Syria. The director of the Lattakia Health Directorate, Hawazen Makhlouf, stressed that the sanctions imposed on Syria have greatly affected the ability to respond to emergencies.

