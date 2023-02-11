https://sputniknews.com/20230211/video-russia-aids-syrians-in-the-wake-of-devastating-earthquake-1107341883.html

Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake

Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake

Two powerful earthquakes, accompanied by several aftershocks, rocked Syria and neighboring Turkiye earlier this week, killing thousands and causing the... 11.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-11T13:56+0000

2023-02-11T13:56+0000

2023-02-11T13:56+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

video

syria

earthquake

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107343439_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_077cc82ed6699114d0c5e2b27d3a02b2.jpg

While many countries hurried to provide assistance to Turkiye in the aftermath of this tragedy, the situation in Syria, where over 300,000 people were left homeless by the quake, was complicated by the economic sanctions imposed against the country by the West.In this troubling time, Russia became one of the few countries which immediately rushed to aid Syria, ferrying over 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the country and deploying specialized teams to clear the debris and search for survivors among the rubble.

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

How Syria copes with the consequences of the earthquake in the face of international sanctions How Syria copes with the consequences of the earthquake in the face of international sanctions 2023-02-11T13:56+0000 true PT1M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, video, syria, earthquake, russia, видео