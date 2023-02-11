https://sputniknews.com/20230211/video-russia-aids-syrians-in-the-wake-of-devastating-earthquake-1107341883.html
Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake
Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake
Two powerful earthquakes, accompanied by several aftershocks, rocked Syria and neighboring Turkiye earlier this week, killing thousands and causing the... 11.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-11T13:56+0000
2023-02-11T13:56+0000
2023-02-11T13:56+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
video
syria
earthquake
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107343439_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_077cc82ed6699114d0c5e2b27d3a02b2.jpg
While many countries hurried to provide assistance to Turkiye in the aftermath of this tragedy, the situation in Syria, where over 300,000 people were left homeless by the quake, was complicated by the economic sanctions imposed against the country by the West.In this troubling time, Russia became one of the few countries which immediately rushed to aid Syria, ferrying over 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the country and deploying specialized teams to clear the debris and search for survivors among the rubble.
syria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107343439_68:0:1137:802_1920x0_80_0_0_3f49dd05995ab680d127fe03b0862115.jpg
How Syria copes with the consequences of the earthquake in the face of international sanctions
How Syria copes with the consequences of the earthquake in the face of international sanctions
2023-02-11T13:56+0000
true
PT1M40S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, video, syria, earthquake, russia, видео
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, video, syria, earthquake, russia, видео
Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake
Two powerful earthquakes, accompanied by several aftershocks, rocked Syria and neighboring Turkiye earlier this week, killing thousands and causing the destruction of numerous structures in both countries.