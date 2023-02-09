https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russia-saving-lives-in-syrian-earthquake-response-1107257841.html

Russia 'Saving Lives' in Syrian Earthquake Response

Russia 'Saving Lives' in Syrian Earthquake Response

Russian soldiers and rescuers are reportedly assisting in search-and-rescue operations and debris removal in Syria.

2023-02-09T13:46+0000

2023-02-09T13:46+0000

2023-02-09T13:46+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkey and syria

syria

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107068253_0:79:895:582_1920x0_80_0_0_43422c1e9812ae65b7f2511c02dc0ffc.jpg

The Syrian government has praised Russia's response to the deadly earthquake in the country in comments to Sputnik.Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf confirmed that Russian troops and rescuers are participating in search-and-rescue operations and debris removal in the country.He added that the Russian team working in the Latakia province is equipped with all the necessary advanced equipment.He also drew attention to Russian efforts in the town of Jableh, where "a large number of houses were destroyed. Russian rescuers are working together with their Syrian colleagues. The victims rescued by the Russian team are being sent to the National Hospital in Latakia: most of them have already been stabilized," the minister said.Russian military and rescue workers continue to work not only in Latakia, but also in other Syrian provinces affected by the earthquake. In the next two days, two Russian cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid will arrive at Latakia airport.Washington's SlanderWhen asked why the US does not allow most countries to send aid to Syria, Makhlouf stressed: "All the claims made by the US administration regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to our disaster-stricken country are baseless fabrications."According to him, the US is deliberately preventing other western countries from providing any assistance to the Syrian people.

https://sputniknews.com/20230209/live-updates-death-toll-from-turkiye-and-syria-earthquake-exceeds-15000-1107103024.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, earthquake, earthquake rocks syria