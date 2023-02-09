Russia 'Saving Lives' in Syrian Earthquake Response

International
Russian soldiers and rescuers are reportedly assisting in search-and-rescue operations and debris removal in Syria.
The Syrian government has praised Russia's response to the deadly earthquake in the country in comments to Sputnik.Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf confirmed that Russian troops and rescuers are participating in search-and-rescue operations and debris removal in the country.He added that the Russian team working in the Latakia province is equipped with all the necessary advanced equipment.He also drew attention to Russian efforts in the town of Jableh, where "a large number of houses were destroyed. Russian rescuers are working together with their Syrian colleagues. The victims rescued by the Russian team are being sent to the National Hospital in Latakia: most of them have already been stabilized," the minister said.Russian military and rescue workers continue to work not only in Latakia, but also in other Syrian provinces affected by the earthquake. In the next two days, two Russian cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid will arrive at Latakia airport.Washington's SlanderWhen asked why the US does not allow most countries to send aid to Syria, Makhlouf stressed: "All the claims made by the US administration regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to our disaster-stricken country are baseless fabrications."According to him, the US is deliberately preventing other western countries from providing any assistance to the Syrian people.
The Syrian government has praised Russia's response to the deadly earthquake in the country in comments to Sputnik.
Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf confirmed that Russian troops and rescuers are participating in search-and-rescue operations and debris removal in the country.
He added that the Russian team working in the Latakia province is equipped with all the necessary advanced equipment.
"A group of Russian soldiers and rescuers pulled out a large number of people, thanks to their competent work we were able to save the lives of even those who had been under the rubble for more than 48 hours," he explained.
He also drew attention to Russian efforts in the town of Jableh, where "a large number of houses were destroyed. Russian rescuers are working together with their Syrian colleagues. The victims rescued by the Russian team are being sent to the National Hospital in Latakia: most of them have already been stabilized," the minister said.
Russian military and rescue workers continue to work not only in Latakia, but also in other Syrian provinces affected by the earthquake. In the next two days, two Russian cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid will arrive at Latakia airport.

Washington's Slander

When asked why the US does not allow most countries to send aid to Syria, Makhlouf stressed: "All the claims made by the US administration regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to our disaster-stricken country are baseless fabrications."
"Washington and all the countries involved in imposing the blockade sanctions on Syria are responsible for the deaths, diseases and hardships that the Syrian people are enduring without medicine, special equipment and humanitarian aid. It is clear that our country, several years after the end of a difficult war, is simply not prepared to face a catastrophe of this magnitude alone," he added.
According to him, the US is deliberately preventing other western countries from providing any assistance to the Syrian people.
