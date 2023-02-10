https://sputniknews.com/20230210/sputnik-news-agency-mobilizes-quake-relief-aid-for-syria-1107317756.html
Sputnik News Agency Mobilizes Quake Relief Aid for Syria
Sputnik news agency and radio is mobilizing humanitarian assistance, including warm clothes and essentials, for Syria after it was hit by a series of devastating earthquakes measuring as much as 7.7 on the Richter scale.
A drop-off donation point opened on Friday at 18/3, Pyatnitskaya Str. in central Moscow. It will accept supplies for Syrians for a week, from noon until 6 pm Moscow time (15:00 GMT). Items required are: warm blankets, sleeping bags, bedclothes, pillows, towels, thermoses, solar-powered lanterns, candles, matches, gloves for rescue workers, warm clothes and shoes, rubber boots, underwear, diapers for adults and children, wet wipes, and personal care products. Almost 11 million Syrians were affected by the quakes that hit northwestern Syria and southern Turkey on Monday. Over 1,300 people have been killed by the earthquake in Syria. International organizations, charities and Western donors have been sending aid to Turkey but humanitarian assistance for neighboring Syria has been limited by export embargoes. As a friend of Syria and Turkiye, Russia stands by both nations in their time of need.
Sputnik News Agency Mobilizes Quake Relief Aid for Syria
