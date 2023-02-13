International
LIVE: Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/kremlin-russia-making-great-effort-to-help-earthquake-victims-in-syria-1107370469.html
Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria
Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria
Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2023-02-13T10:09+0000
2023-02-13T10:09+0000
world
middle east
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
russia
syria
humanitarian aid
humanitarian disaster
humanitarian assistance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107370688_0:0:1529:861_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb1f8915e24f7af1fea16d3ea472a49.jpg
"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great effort to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question. The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities. Russian rescue teams completed the rescue operation in the Syrian city of Jableh on Sunday, and were ready to move to other regions in the country. The Russian military also handed out 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake.The Russian servicemen continue to take part in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 31,000 people were killed in Turkiye, with the death toll expected to go up.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/video-russia-aids-syrians-in-the-wake-of-devastating-earthquake-1107341883.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/live-updates-death-toll-from-turkiye-and-syria-earthquakes-exceeds-30000-1107362250.html
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107370688_50:0:1453:1052_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7cd540e23cd18d3ff5be09167c91ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria earthquake, russian assistance in syria, russia rescue earthquake
syria earthquake, russian assistance in syria, russia rescue earthquake

Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria

10:09 GMT 13.02.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian military help eliminate consequences of the earthquake in Syria
Russian military help eliminate consequences of the earthquake in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great effort to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question.
The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities.
"It depends on the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic. You know that we are finding ways for our specialists, our rescue teams to work there, our military are helping to remove the rubble and continue to deliver humanitarian aid there. All other issues are the prerogative of the legitimate authorities of Syria," Peskov added, answering the question whether Russia is working to ensure that more than one checkpoint is open for humanitarian aid.
How Syria copes with the consequences of the earthquake in the face of international sanctions - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
World
Video: Russia Aids Syrians in the Wake of Devastating Earthquake
11 February, 13:56 GMT
Russian rescue teams completed the rescue operation in the Syrian city of Jableh on Sunday, and were ready to move to other regions in the country.
The Russian military also handed out 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake.
"Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been retrieved from under the rubble, 271 Syrians have received medical assistance, and 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid (groceries and essentials) have been handed out to those in need," Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.
The Russian servicemen continue to take part in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.
Люди возле рухнувших зданий в Голбаси, Турция - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000
05:54 GMT
On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 31,000 people were killed in Turkiye, with the death toll expected to go up.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала