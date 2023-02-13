https://sputniknews.com/20230213/kremlin-russia-making-great-effort-to-help-earthquake-victims-in-syria-1107370469.html
Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria
Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great effort to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question. The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities. Russian rescue teams completed the rescue operation in the Syrian city of Jableh on Sunday, and were ready to move to other regions in the country. The Russian military also handed out 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake.The Russian servicemen continue to take part in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 31,000 people were killed in Turkiye, with the death toll expected to go up.
Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great effort
to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question.
The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities.
"It depends on the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic. You know that we are finding ways for our specialists, our rescue teams to work there, our military are helping to remove the rubble and continue to deliver humanitarian aid there. All other issues are the prerogative of the legitimate authorities of Syria," Peskov added, answering the question whether Russia is working to ensure that more than one checkpoint is open for humanitarian aid.
Russian rescue teams completed the rescue operation in the Syrian city of Jableh on Sunday, and were ready to move to other regions in the country.
The Russian military also handed out 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake.
"Since February 6, 2023, 47 people have been retrieved from under the rubble, 271 Syrians have received medical assistance, and 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid (groceries and essentials) have been handed out to those in need," Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.
The Russian servicemen continue to take part in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.
On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 31,000 people were killed in Turkiye, with the death toll expected to go up.