https://sputniknews.com/20230213/kremlin-russia-making-great-effort-to-help-earthquake-victims-in-syria-1107370469.html

Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria

Kremlin: Russia Making Great Effort to Help Earthquake Victims in Syria

Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2023-02-13T10:09+0000

2023-02-13T10:09+0000

2023-02-13T10:09+0000

world

middle east

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

russia

syria

humanitarian aid

humanitarian disaster

humanitarian assistance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107370688_0:0:1529:861_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb1f8915e24f7af1fea16d3ea472a49.jpg

"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great effort to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question. The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities. Russian rescue teams completed the rescue operation in the Syrian city of Jableh on Sunday, and were ready to move to other regions in the country. The Russian military also handed out 52.5 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake.The Russian servicemen continue to take part in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 31,000 people were killed in Turkiye, with the death toll expected to go up.

https://sputniknews.com/20230211/video-russia-aids-syrians-in-the-wake-of-devastating-earthquake-1107341883.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/live-updates-death-toll-from-turkiye-and-syria-earthquakes-exceeds-30000-1107362250.html

russia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria earthquake, russian assistance in syria, russia rescue earthquake