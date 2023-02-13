LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000

China’s Red Cross Sends Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syria for 10,000 People, Reports Say

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for 10,000 people affected by the devastating earthquakes, Chinese media reported on Monday.



The assistance includes tents, warm jackets, and necessary medicines, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.



Last week, the organization sent medical supplies and rescuers to Syria. In total, the Chinese government allocated about $4.4 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country.



China has also accelerated food aid projects for Syria. Thus, 220 tonnes of wheat have already been sent to Syria, while another 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat are expected to be sent there in the near future.