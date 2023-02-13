LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that more than 2,000 aftershocks were registered in the country’s south-eastern regions after the initial powerful earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.
Almost 8,000 buildings in 10 Turkish provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes urgently need to be demolished, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia and other countries sent help to both countries, including rescue teams and various medical supplies.
