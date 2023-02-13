International
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000
On February 6 Turkiye and Syria were rattled by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale
Люди возле рухнувших зданий в Голбаси, Турция - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 30,000

05:54 GMT 13.02.2023
Being updated
On 6 February, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that have so far killed more than 31,000 people and destroyed thousands of homes.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that more than 2,000 aftershocks were registered in the country’s south-eastern regions after the initial powerful earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.
Almost 8,000 buildings in 10 Turkish provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes urgently need to be demolished, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia and other countries sent help to both countries, including rescue teams and various medical supplies.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:54 GMT 13.02.2023
China’s Red Cross Sends Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syria for 10,000 People, Reports Say
The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for 10,000 people affected by the devastating earthquakes, Chinese media reported on Monday.

The assistance includes tents, warm jackets, and necessary medicines, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.

Last week, the organization sent medical supplies and rescuers to Syria. In total, the Chinese government allocated about $4.4 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country.

China has also accelerated food aid projects for Syria. Thus, 220 tonnes of wheat have already been sent to Syria, while another 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat are expected to be sent there in the near future.
