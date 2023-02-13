https://sputniknews.com/20230213/russias-khmeimim-air-base-opens-warehouses-to-distribute-aid-to-syrias-quake-victims-1107379667.html

Russia's Khmeimim Air Base Opens Warehouses to Distribute Aid to Syria's Quake Victims

Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in Syria has begun distributing humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquake directly from its warehouses.

2023-02-13T14:45+0000

The Russian military at the Khmeimim air base in Syria have begun distributing humanitarian aid to the population affected by the devastating recent earthquakes directly from their own warehouses. The decision to open the base to the Syrian population greatly accelerated the overall effort to help the victims, and was made at the express orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lt. Col. Alexander Vasiliev of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria told Sputnik.According to him, humanitarian supplies to Khmeimim from Russia will be delivered daily, as long as necessary. At the same time, a first-aid post is operating at the Russian airbase, which receives victims of the earthquakes and provides them with all the necessary medical assistance. Both visiting Russian and local Syrian doctors work here. Throngs of people have been queuing for humanitarian and medical aid at the base.Nearly 40,000 people are estimated to have perished in the series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that hit parts of Turkiye and Syria on February 6. The death toll from the disaster in Syria currently stands at about 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO). While NATO-member Turkiye has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of aid from dozens of countries, assistance to Syria has been hampered by geopolitics. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday called on the United States to immediately lift all illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria.On February 10, the US Treasury said it would provide several months of sanctions relief for Syria to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts in the wake of the earthquakes. As for Russia, it is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and providing assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

