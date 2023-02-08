https://sputniknews.com/20230208/borrell-conducts-diplomacy-of-persecution-against-russian-delegation-in-africa-foreign-ministry-1107072390.html
Borrell Conducts 'Diplomacy of Persecution' Against Russian Delegation in Africa: Foreign Ministry
Borrell Conducts 'Diplomacy of Persecution' Against Russian Delegation in Africa: Foreign Ministry
The head of the European Union's foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, is conducting "persecution diplomacy" against the Russian delegation in Africa. This was stated the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
2023-02-08T13:12+0000
2023-02-08T13:12+0000
2023-02-08T13:12+0000
africa
russia
mali
sergey lavrov
josep borrell
eu
foreign ministry
russian foreign ministry
foreign minister
maria zakharova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432024_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_ec86c7d2617592762aa6694437f541f2.jpg
The head of the European Union's foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, is conducting "persecution diplomacy" against the delegation of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Africa, the official representative of the diplomatic body, Maria Zakharova, said on air on Sputnik radio on Wednesday.Zakharova also noted that the Russian side manages to execute its foreign policy goals without the EU, while drawing attention to the "arrogance and hatred" with which Borrell's comments are made regarding the ongoing tour of the Russian delegation.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid his first working visit to Mali on Tuesday. In the country's capital, Bamako, the diplomat held talks with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop and interim President Assimi Goita. They discussed the economic relations between the two countries and the need for their development, the problems of security and terrorism, as well as participation in the Russia-Africa summit.At a press conference in Bamako, the head of Russian diplomacy said that Moscow sees how negatively the West regards the strengthening of relations between Russia and Mali and that such a reaction violates the principles of equality in terms of international relations. He also noted that the former colonizers should forget how they conquered the African continent – because the world has changed.In his turn, Mali's foreign minister said that his country does not need to justify its cooperation with Russia to anybody.After traveling to Mali, Russia's foreign minister arrived in Mauritania, and is planning to visit Sudan next.In January, Lavrov conducted another Africa tour, encompassing South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. At a press conference in Massawa, Eritrea, he said that during the trip, pro-Western media tried to cover his visits "in a twisted, distorted way".In December 2022, Borrel claimed that Africans who showed their support for Russia did not even know who Vladimir Putin was or where Donbass was located. In response, the Russian president noted that Africa knows about Russia's location and its role in the process of liberation from colonialism.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russia-to-keep-supporting-africa-in-decolonization-efforts-foreign-minister-says-1106946724.html
africa
russia
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092432024_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f3e3d87822308f9545b86ef8beda5e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia africa, eu russia, borrel russia, borrel lavrov, lavrov africa, eu africa, zakharova borrel
russia africa, eu russia, borrel russia, borrel lavrov, lavrov africa, eu africa, zakharova borrel
Borrell Conducts 'Diplomacy of Persecution' Against Russian Delegation in Africa: Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy, called Mali and Eritrea "easy countries" for Russia to "spread lies." The statement was made during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's African tour, which included the aforementioned countries.
The head of the European Union's foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, is conducting "persecution diplomacy" against the delegation of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Africa, the official representative of the diplomatic body, Maria Zakharova, said on air on Sputnik radio on Wednesday.
"Literally on the heels, at every step, the European Union, NATO and the United States of America, but first of all Borrell – I think this is part of his job – they just really persecute the Russian delegation in terms of information, and then in practical terms," she said.
Zakharova also noted that the Russian side manages to execute its foreign policy goals without the EU, while drawing attention to the "arrogance and hatred" with which Borrell's comments are made regarding the ongoing tour of the Russian delegation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid
his first working visit to Mali on Tuesday. In the country's capital, Bamako, the diplomat held talks with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop and interim President Assimi Goita. They discussed the economic relations between the two countries and the need for their development, the problems of security and terrorism, as well as participation in the Russia-Africa summit.
At a press conference in Bamako, the head of Russian diplomacy said that Moscow sees how negatively the West regards the strengthening of relations between Russia and Mali and that such a reaction violates the principles of equality in terms of international relations. He also noted that the former colonizers should forget how they conquered the African continent – because the world has changed.
In his turn, Mali's foreign minister said that his country does not need to justify its cooperation with Russia to anybody.
After traveling to Mali, Russia's foreign minister arrived
in Mauritania, and is planning to visit Sudan next.
In January, Lavrov conducted
another Africa tour, encompassing South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. At a press conference in Massawa, Eritrea,
he said that during the trip, pro-Western media tried
to cover his visits "in a twisted, distorted way".
In December 2022, Borrel claimed
that Africans who showed their support for Russia did not even know who Vladimir Putin was or where Donbass was located. In response, the Russian president noted
that Africa knows about Russia's location and its role in the process of liberation from colonialism.