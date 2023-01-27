https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russias-lavrov-says-western-media-twisted-distorted-his-africa-tour-1106745652.html

Russia's Lavrov Says Western Media 'Twisted, Distorted' His Africa Tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Western media have been distorting facts while covering his tour across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"In South Africa, in Angola, and Eswatini, there were media representatives who blatantly represented the information interests of the West," Lavrov told journalists after talks in Eritrea.This week, Lavrov visited South Africa, Eswatini, and Angola as a part of his tour across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Eritrea having been the final destination of the minister's tour.Lavrov was expected to hold talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed.

