What Did Russia, Mali Agree on During FM Lavrov's Stay in Bamako?

Russia and Mali have agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, including the development of agriculture, energy, transport and other infrastructure.

Russia and Mali have agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, including the development of agriculture, energy, transport and other infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Following bilateral talks, the foreign ministers held a joint press conference on Russia-Mali cooperation.Russia’s part in Mali’s trade turnover will continue to increase, Lavrov argued. He also expressed his hope that supplies of wheat and oil products to Mali from Russia will begin in the "very near future."Malian foreign minister, for his part, confirmed that Mali wants to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia and increase partnership with Moscow. He stated that Mali will develop trade relations with Russia and oppose any sanctions against Moscow, saying that the country will not make excuses to anyone for choosing Russia as a partner for cooperation.Malian foreign minister underlined that Bamako is more interested in cooperating with Russia rather than with France.According to the minister, cooperation with Paris "did not meet the aspirations" of the citizens of Mali.The Russian foreign minister stated that Russia will continue provide support to Mali in military sphere. He further elaborated that Russia sent a large batch of aircraft equipment to Mali in January, stressing that cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres will reach a new level of development this year. Lavrov added that Moscow will continue to support Bamako in the military sector, including additional arms supplies and training of Malian military.As for events to come, Malian foreign minister confirmed that Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goyta, will participate in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this summer, saying that it may boost cooperation between the two countries.

