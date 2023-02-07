https://sputniknews.com/20230207/what-did-russia-mali-agree-on-during-fm-lavrovs-stay-in-bamako-1107045281.html
What Did Russia, Mali Agree on During FM Lavrov's Stay in Bamako?
Russia and Mali have agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, including the development of agriculture, energy, transport and other infrastructure.
14:00 GMT 07.02.2023 (Updated: 14:33 GMT 07.02.2023)
BAMAKO (Sputnik) - Sergey Lavrov arrived in Mali early on Tuesday from Iraq for talks with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.
Russia and Mali have agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, including the development of agriculture, energy, transport and other infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Following bilateral talks, the foreign ministers held a joint press conference on Russia-Mali cooperation.
"We agreed to continue efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment spheres [...]. Promising areas of development are geological exploration and mineral reserves, energy, transport and other infrastructure, agriculture," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Malian foreign minister.
Russia’s part in Mali’s trade turnover will continue to increase, Lavrov argued. He also expressed his hope that supplies of wheat and oil products to Mali from Russia will begin in the "very near future."
Malian foreign minister, for his part, confirmed that Mali wants to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia and increase partnership with Moscow.
"We also want to strengthen the economic component of our relations. We welcome the decision to strengthen relations between Moscow and Bamako — this Bamako-Moscow axis should be strengthened," Diop said.
He stated that Mali will develop trade relations with Russia and oppose any sanctions
against Moscow, saying that the country will not make excuses to anyone for choosing Russia as a partner for cooperation.
"Russia will make important decisions to transfer grain, energy and fertilizers to our country [...]. We will work together to strengthen trade cooperation[...]. Mali opposes any sanctions. And we also will not support sanctions imposed on other countries," Diop told reporters at a joint briefing.
Malian foreign minister underlined that Bamako is more interested in cooperating with Russia rather than with France
.
"I prefer to talk about cooperation with Russia rather than with France [...]. As far as France is concerned, we have drawn all the conclusions," Diop said.
According to the minister, cooperation with Paris "did not meet the aspirations" of the citizens of Mali.
The Russian foreign minister stated that Russia will continue provide support to Mali in military sphere. He further elaborated that Russia sent a large batch of aircraft equipment to Mali in January, stressing that cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres will reach a new level of development this year.
"Literally last year and at the beginning of this year, military and military-technical cooperation received a new development impulse. A large batch of Russian aviation equipment was sent, thanks to which the national army of Mali has recently managed to conduct successful operations in the fight against terrorists, who so far remain active on Malian territory. Well, the second batch of aircraft for these purposes was delivered quite recently — on January 19," Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that Moscow will continue to support Bamako in the military sector, including additional arms supplies and training of Malian military.
As for events to come, Malian foreign minister confirmed that Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goyta, will participate in the Russia-Africa summit
scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this summer, saying that it may boost cooperation between the two countries.
"President Goyta confirms his participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg. This will allow us to further strengthen our relations and give them a new dynamic," Diop stated.