Lavrov to Meet Mauritanian President, Foreign Minister During Visit to Country

During his visit to Mauritania, Russian Foreign Minister will hold talks with the President of the Republic and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Affairs of Mauritanians Abroad, said Russian Foreign Ministry.

"At the upcoming talks between Lavrov and Merzoug, it is planned to hold a thorough exchange of views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda — in particular, on the situation in North Africa and the Middle East, in the Sahara-Sahel region, the state of affairs in the Western Sahara and Middle East settlement, the situation in and around Syria, as well as on other subjects of mutual interest," the foreign ministry said.The ministry emphasized that special attention would be paid to bilateral relations, primarily to the tasks of the progressive development of cooperation in the field of marine fisheries, including in the context of ensuring more favorable working conditions for Russian fishers in the exclusive economic zone of Mauritania."We also intend to substantively discuss other issues of intensifying trade and economic cooperation with Mauritania, and outline new promising areas for building up mutually beneficial business cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

