Russia to Keep Supporting Africa in Decolonization Efforts, Foreign Minister Says
This article is about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that Moscow will keep providing help to its African partners in their efforts to complete the process of decolonization.
Russia to Keep Supporting Africa in Decolonization Efforts, Foreign Minister Says

10:57 GMT 03.02.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party's Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, February 3, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will keep providing help to its African partners in their efforts to complete the process of decolonization in accordance with the decisions of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We stand in solidarity with the demands of developing countries that the process of decolonization must be completed in full compliance with the decisions of the General Assembly of the United Nations. We will continue to support our African colleagues in their fair demands," Lavrov said at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party's Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad.
The decolonization of Africa started to actively take place following World War II when most African countries gained independence from states like France, the United Kingdom and others, which still keep strong ties with their former colonies.
The UN has long supported decolonization efforts by passing the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples in 1960 and establishing the Special Committee on Decolonization that continues to hold regular sessions.
In 2019, the Russian foreign minister stated at the Valdai Discussion Club that decolonization of Africa had not been completed as there were still territories remaining under colonial rule. In July 2022, Lavrov reiterated his position in an article, also saying that Russia had always supported African nations in their fight for independence and would continue to help them complete the process of decolonization by promoting certain initiatives at the UN.
Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture and science. The second summit in this format is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29, 2023.
Africa
Lavrov: Russia Respects Partners Refusing to Follow 'Orders From Former Colonial Empires'
24 January, 12:47 GMT
Africa
Lavrov: Russia Respects Partners Refusing to Follow 'Orders From Former Colonial Empires'
24 January, 12:47 GMT
