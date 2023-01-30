International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Launchers
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Launchers
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukraine intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
04:41 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 30.01.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukraine intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russian armed forces since October 2022, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russian territory and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
On January 25, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting, however, that the delivery would take considerable time.
04:49 GMT 30.01.2023
DPR Handed Over to Russian Investigative Committee Thousands of Evidences of Crimes By Ukrainian Forces
04:49 GMT 30.01.2023
US Will Not Send Its Tanks to Ukraine Until End of Year, Reports Say
04:43 GMT 30.01.2023
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media next to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Boris Johnson Recalls Phone Call With Putin Before Special Military Operation
04:30 GMT
04:42 GMT 30.01.2023
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US 'Main Beneficiary' of Ukraine Crisis, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Says
04:15 GMT
04:42 GMT 30.01.2023
Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Launchers
