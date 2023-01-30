LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Launchers

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukraine intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russian armed forces since October 2022, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russian territory and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.

The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.

On January 25, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting, however, that the delivery would take considerable time.