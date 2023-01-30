Aftermath of Ukrainian HIMARS Attack on Donbass Hospital
On January 28, the Ukrainian forces hit a hospital in the Lugansk People's Republic’s (LPR) Novoaydar from the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others.
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has blamed the United States for the Ukrainian attack on a hospital in the Donbass, saying that the use of the HIMARS rocket launchers was green-lit by Washington, which made the US "directly complicit."
Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine.
Take a look at the aftermath of the Ukrainian shelling of the hospital in the LPR in Sputnik's gallery.
The building of a district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR, which was hit by Ukrainian military using HIMARS launchers
Emergency workers clear debris of the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR
Stairs in the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR, which was attacked by the Ukrainian military using HIMARS launchers
Debris removal from the district hospital building in Novoaydar in the LPR
An office in the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR
A cat inside the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR
An office in the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR
Emergency workers clear debris of the building of the district hospital in Novoaydar in the LPR