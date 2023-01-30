https://sputniknews.com/20230130/aftermath-of-ukrainian-himars-attack-on-donbass-hospital-1106808243.html

Aftermath of Ukrainian HIMARS Attack on Donbass Hospital

On January 28, the Ukrainian forces hit a hospital in the Lugansk People's Republic’s (LPR) Novoaydar from the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has blamed the United States for the Ukrainian attack on a hospital in the Donbass, saying that the use of the HIMARS rocket launchers was green-lit by Washington, which made the US "directly complicit."Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Take a look at the aftermath of the Ukrainian shelling of the hospital in the LPR in Sputnik's gallery.

