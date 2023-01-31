https://sputniknews.com/20230131/pushilin-on-dprs-liberation-special-operation-will-definitely-end-in-russias-victory-1106841291.html

Special Operation Will Definitely End in Russia's Victory, Acting DPR Head Says

Special Operation Will Definitely End in Russia's Victory, Acting DPR Head Says

Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Sputnik that he would not predict when the republic could be liberated, but that Russia's special military operation would definitely end in victory.

Earlier, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apty Alaudinov said the DPR could be completely liberated in the next 30 to 45 days, adding that the Russian Armed Forces were advancing in all directions. The official further indicated that any possible supplies of Western tanks to Ukraine will not decide anything, and that they would instantly become targets during ongoing hostilities.“As for the plans announced by the West to supply tanks to Ukraine, there is no doubt that all of them will become a target for the Russian army, like all previous armored vehicles, which, in fact, caused its shortage," Pushilin said.Pushilin's comments come days after the US confirmed it would be shipping out 31 Abrams tanks as part of its latest military aid package, a move which had earlier been shied away from after it was determined Ukrainian forces were ill-equipped to operate the advanced vehicles. Earlier Monday, US President Joe Biden confirmed Washington would not be shipping out F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby later explaining that Kiev was being supplied with sufficient arms at the moment.

