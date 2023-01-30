International
BREAKING: US Actively Transferring Bioresearch Not Completed in Ukraine to Other Regions - Russian MoD
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russian-military-gets-its-hands-on-over-20000-documents-on-us-biowarfare-program-in-ukraine-mod-1106822600.html
Russian Military Gets Its Hands on Over 20,000 Documents on US Biowarfare Program in Ukraine: MoD
Russian Military Gets Its Hands on Over 20,000 Documents on US Biowarfare Program in Ukraine: MoD
Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops began detailing the extent of the US bioweapons program in Ukraine last spring. Washington... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-30T12:45+0000
2023-01-30T13:09+0000
bioweapon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788670_0:61:1280:781_1920x0_80_0_0_e396608d19ae538353d84ddbf267c4b6.jpg
The Russian military has accumulated a collection of over 20,000 documents related to the US military-biological program in Ukraine, RCB Troops Chief Igor Kirillov has revealed."Over the period of the special military operation, Russian troops have secured over 20,000 documents, reference and analytical materials, and interviewed eyewitnesses and participants in American military-biological programs," the officer said in a briefing in Moscow on Monday.These materials, which continue to be reviewed and deciphered, confirm without any doubt the Pentagon's intent to create biological weapons in Ukraine, and to test them against the population of the Eastern European country and its neighbors, including Russia, Kirillov said.The RCB Troops chief provided a number of new details on Washington's activities, including a large-scale effort said to have been undertaken in 2022 to evacuate Ukrainian specialists working on bioweapons to Western countries, including the US, Canada and European Union countries. The relocation was undertaken to prevent Russia from interviewing personnel to obtain more information about activities in contravention of international obligations and treaty norms, Kirillov said.Kirillov also outlined US efforts to transfer biological materials out of Ukraine into Poland, the Baltic states and Central Asia amid the curtailing of its programs in Ukraine."The Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research in the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Europe," the officer said, adding that Russia has information on US efforts to ramp up bio-defense cooperation with countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region as well -including Kenya, Singapore and Thailand."Under pressure from the international community, Washington is changing its approaches to organizing military-biological activities, shifting the functions of customer to civilian departments - the Department of Health, the Energy Department, the Agency for International Development [USAID, ed]. This allows the US administration to avoid criticism at international venues," Kirillov said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788670_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_5e312ac9a557247728e21c5a0e8f5681.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bioweapon
bioweapon

Russian Military Gets Its Hands on Over 20,000 Documents on US Biowarfare Program in Ukraine: MoD

12:45 GMT 30.01.2023 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 30.01.2023)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / J.N. Eskra / Biohazard chemical cabinet Biohazard chemical cabinet
 Biohazard chemical cabinet - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / J.N. Eskra / Biohazard chemical cabinet
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops began detailing the extent of the US bioweapons program in Ukraine last spring. Washington initially dismissed the revelations, but undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland eventually confirmed that the US does indeed have biolabs in Ukraine.
The Russian military has accumulated a collection of over 20,000 documents related to the US military-biological program in Ukraine, RCB Troops Chief Igor Kirillov has revealed.
"Over the period of the special military operation, Russian troops have secured over 20,000 documents, reference and analytical materials, and interviewed eyewitnesses and participants in American military-biological programs," the officer said in a briefing in Moscow on Monday.
These materials, which continue to be reviewed and deciphered, confirm without any doubt the Pentagon's intent to create biological weapons in Ukraine, and to test them against the population of the Eastern European country and its neighbors, including Russia, Kirillov said.
The RCB Troops chief provided a number of new details on Washington's activities, including a large-scale effort said to have been undertaken in 2022 to evacuate Ukrainian specialists working on bioweapons to Western countries, including the US, Canada and European Union countries. The relocation was undertaken to prevent Russia from interviewing personnel to obtain more information about activities in contravention of international obligations and treaty norms, Kirillov said.
Kirillov also outlined US efforts to transfer biological materials out of Ukraine into Poland, the Baltic states and Central Asia amid the curtailing of its programs in Ukraine.
"The Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research in the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Europe," the officer said, adding that Russia has information on US efforts to ramp up bio-defense cooperation with countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region as well -including Kenya, Singapore and Thailand.
"Under pressure from the international community, Washington is changing its approaches to organizing military-biological activities, shifting the functions of customer to civilian departments - the Department of Health, the Energy Department, the Agency for International Development [USAID, ed]. This allows the US administration to avoid criticism at international venues," Kirillov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала