Russian Biolab Commission to Invite US Representatives to Meeting: Senior Lawmaker
The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine intends to invite renowned economist and chairman of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission Jeffrey Sachs
Russian Biolab Commission to Invite US Representatives to Meeting: Senior Lawmaker
09:09 GMT 23.01.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 23.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commission on the biological program in Ukraine intends to invite renowned economist and chairman of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission Jeffrey Sachs and former director of Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Kenneth Myers to its next meeting, deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house Irina Yarovaya said on Monday.
"We propose to additionally invite Jeffrey Sachs, who just headed the Lancet commission on COVID. We propose to invite this scholar because we consider it fundamentally important, since the position of the Russian parliament is absolutely transparent, open, as is Russia's position regarding the provision of evaluation evidence, evidence, and we have repeatedly initiated the need for an international investigation into the dangerous activities of the Pentagon, the conclusions of German scholars on the artificial origin of COVID
," Yarovaya said.
According to the lawmaker, the position of these scholars should be heard in order to correlate it with the materials of the parliamentary investigation, and the commission is also ready to transfer the materials to the academic community in the future, in order to assess the real scale of those "possibly dangerous actions that are being implemented by the United States all over the world."
"In addition, we believe that it would be right to invite former director of DTRA Kenneth Myers because the report that has become the subject of discussion in the United States... The invitation of Kenneth Myers would be an indicator in terms of how ready today for an open and public dialogue are those implementing a secret military biological project in Ukraine in other countries of the world are actually trying to disguise and hide this activity in every possible way on the territory of the United States," Yarovaya added.
Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, said that the next meeting of the Commission will take place on February 6, and both houses of parliament will discuss its report on March 15.
"Both houses of Parliament approve the report of the commission. There is a convenient date — March 15, when the State Duma and the Federation Council hold plenary sessions," Kosachev said.
In September, a consultative meeting of the states parties to the BTWC was held at Russia's initiative. In October, Moscow brought the issue of violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC) by Ukraine and the United States to the UN Security Council. The US, the United Kingdom and France voted against the resolution on the international investigation into the case, while Russia and China supported the document. Other countries, including India, Mexico and NATO member Norway, abstained from voting.
During its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia says it has discovered a network of more than 30 biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs revealed in Ukraine constitute only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities.