Kremlin Says Johnson's Claim About Putin Threatening Him With Missile Strike is Bold-Faced Lie

Earlier in the day, Johnson shared the purported details of a conversation he'd had with Putin shortly before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with the BBC. According to the former prime minister, Putin allegedly threatened him with a missile strike by saying "Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute." The spokesman added that he is personally familiar with the details of Putin's conversation with Johnson.Peskov reserved judgement on the rest of the BBC documentary, 'Putin vs. the West', but suggested that "if the rest of the film will be in the same vein" as Johnson's missile claims, he wouldn't advise viewers to "waste your time."
MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - The claims made by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike are patently false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, what Mr. Johnson said is not true; more precisely, it is a lie. Moreover, I will tell you that this is either a conscious lie (then, probably, the question is for what purpose he chose this version of the situation), or it was unconscious, and in fact he did not understand what President Putin told him. In the latter case it would become a little worrisome for the interlocutors of our president," Peskov told reporters in a briefing.
The spokesman added that he is personally familiar with the details of Putin's conversation with Johnson.
17 December 2022, 03:17 GMT
"I know what was discussed during this conversation and once again officially repeat — [the missile claims are] a lie. There were no threats of missile strikes. Speaking about the challenges to Russia's security, President Putin noted that if Ukraine joins NATO, the potential deployment of NATO or American missiles at our borders will mean that any missile will reach Moscow in a matter of minutes," Peskov explained.
Peskov reserved judgement on the rest of the BBC documentary, 'Putin vs. the West', but suggested that "if the rest of the film will be in the same vein" as Johnson's missile claims, he wouldn't advise viewers to "waste your time."