Kremlin Says Johnson's Claim About Putin Threatening Him With Missile Strike is Bold-Faced Lie

MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - The claims made by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Johnson shared the purported details of a conversation he'd had with Putin shortly before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with the BBC. According to the former prime minister, Putin allegedly threatened him with a missile strike by saying "Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute." The spokesman added that he is personally familiar with the details of Putin's conversation with Johnson.Peskov reserved judgement on the rest of the BBC documentary, 'Putin vs. the West', but suggested that "if the rest of the film will be in the same vein" as Johnson's missile claims, he wouldn't advise viewers to "waste your time."

