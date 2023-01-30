https://sputniknews.com/20230130/biden-reveals-us-will-not-provide-ukraine-with-f-16-fighter-jets-1106837708.html
Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets
Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.
2023-01-30T21:27+0000
2023-01-30T21:27+0000
2023-01-30T21:27+0000
military
joe biden
f-16
ukraine crisis
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a6781088cf8420098dc38bc32746fc.jpg
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.The American president remarks came as he spoke to reporters on the White House South Lawn, moments after he returned from an event in Baltimore, Maryland. Asked whether F-16s were Ukraine-bound in upcoming military aid packages, Biden replied to reporters' question with a simple "no." He also indicated that he intends to visit Poland but remains unsure as to when that trip will take Place.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b5029ce2313ea01db6bc837215bbc399.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, f-16, fighter jets, biden administration, military aid
joe biden, f-16, fighter jets, biden administration, military aid
Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets
Being updated
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.
The American president remarks came as he spoke to reporters on the White House South Lawn, moments after he returned from an event in Baltimore, Maryland.
Asked whether F-16s were Ukraine-bound in upcoming military aid packages, Biden replied to reporters' question with a simple "no." He also indicated that he intends to visit Poland but remains unsure as to when that trip will take Place.