Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets
Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.The American president remarks came as he spoke to reporters on the White House South Lawn, moments after he returned from an event in Baltimore, Maryland. Asked whether F-16s were Ukraine-bound in upcoming military aid packages, Biden replied to reporters' question with a simple "no." He also indicated that he intends to visit Poland but remains unsure as to when that trip will take Place.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
joe biden, f-16, fighter jets, biden administration, military aid
joe biden, f-16, fighter jets, biden administration, military aid

Biden Reveals US Will Not Provide Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets

21:27 GMT 30.01.2023
US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that Washington would not be providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in its future military aid packages.
The American president remarks came as he spoke to reporters on the White House South Lawn, moments after he returned from an event in Baltimore, Maryland.
Asked whether F-16s were Ukraine-bound in upcoming military aid packages, Biden replied to reporters' question with a simple "no." He also indicated that he intends to visit Poland but remains unsure as to when that trip will take Place.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
