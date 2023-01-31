https://sputniknews.com/20230131/new-court-filings-reveal-ukraine-is-jailing-draft-dodgers-now-mp-says-1106840145.html

New Court Filings Reveal Ukraine is Jailing Draft Dodgers Now, MP Says

New Court Filings Reveal Ukraine is Jailing Draft Dodgers Now, MP Says

Newly-released documents indicate Ukrainians who fail to report to the Kiev regime’s conscription authorities are being sentenced to several years in prison – even if they are injured.

2023-01-31T00:51+0000

2023-01-31T00:51+0000

2023-01-31T00:45+0000

world

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

conscription

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbb79c073d7fe725413dee56443e335.jpg

Newly-released documents indicate Ukrainians who fail to report to the Kiev regime’s conscription authorities are being sentenced to several years in prison – even if they are injured.Referencing a verdict handed down just two weeks ago, Ukrainian member of parliament Alexander Dubinsky noted on Monday that “in Ukraine, the courts began to issue decisions on evasion of mobilization.”In the case referenced by Dubinsky, a Ukrainian man who did not arrive on time to a recruiting station in the Sumy region was sentenced to three years in prison for alleged “deliberate evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization.”Though legal documents show the accused repeatedly pointed out he was unable to serve due to periarthritis of the knee – a painful condition which often makes walking difficult and can take up to three years to heal – his protests apparently fell on deaf ears.Thousands have been charged with attempting to elude the Kiev regime’s conscription forces, and, though many of the accusations have since been dismissed, hundreds of cases are now reportedly working their way through Ukraine’s notoriously-dubious judicial system.In recent months, footage has circulated widely on social media showing physical altercations between Ukrainians and the Kiev regime enforcers attempting to press them into military service.One particularly heart-wrenching video shows two masked Ukrainian militants shoving a small child who attempts to intervene as they physically restrain a middle-aged man who appears to be his father.It’s unclear how soldiers conscripted in such a way will perform on the battlefield. For some, at least, it seems they prefer to take their chances in prison.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

ukraine conflict, draft dodgers, conscription, alexander dubinsky