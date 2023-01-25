https://sputniknews.com/20230125/how-afro-colombian-women-braided-escape-maps-and-kept-gold-in-their-hair-1106693765.html

How Afro-Colombian Women Braided Escape Maps and Kept Gold in Their Hair

Sputnik spoke with a sociologist Lemeva Leidys Valderrama about the examples of resistance of Afro-Colombian communities in her country, as well as the current challenges in the fight against racism.

The Afro-descendant heritage is clear and problems of racism and discrimination from the colonial period persist in today's Colombia.According to the Colombian government's National Department of Statistics (DANE), the black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquero population of the South American country totals more than 4.6 million people, or 9.34% of Colombia's population.Sputnik spoke with Afro-Colombian sociologist Lemeva Leidys Valderrama about some examples of resistance by these communities in her country, as well as the current challenges in the fight against racism."These consequences [from colonial slavery] survive, and this epistemic racism is real and tangible, and it survives in reality; Afro-descendant populations in Colombia continue to suffer from it," Valderrama summarized.Black King Against SlaveryAt the end of the 16th century, a period in which the conquest and colonization of several territories of the American continent was consolidated in the hands of the Spanish Empire, a leader emerged against the trafficking of millions of kidnapped and enslaved people of African origin. His name was Domingo Benkos Biohó.Probably originally from Guinea-Bissau, Benkos Biohó was kidnapped by Portuguese traffickers and sent to Cartagena de Indias, "one of the main slave ports that the Spanish had in their colonies in the Caribbean and South America" on the northern coast of Colombia.Thus, Palenqueros and Maroons escaping oppression developed social and cultural networks in their own communities to resist slavery in the New Kingdom of Granada, the name for the region during the colonial period.In addition to his struggle for the Blacks of Colombia, this social leader led the process of building the precursors of the modern state through the organization of palenques, or free towns for escaped slaves, according to the expert consulted, made up of men and women who had escaped from slavery."Benkos Bihó became a leader who made it possible to transform the imaginary around the process of colonization and enslavement, showing that it was possible to escape this practice, this institution, and also that new conditions should be generated to inhabit these new territories, these territories built as palenques," Valderrama noted.Importance of HairThe sociologist says that Benko's Biohó remains alive in the resistance of Afro-descendant women who continue to weave their identity processes, in which hair has played a fundamental role.Using braids and combs, these women built maps of freedom on their heads to live, in addition to saving seeds, the sociologist explained, for resistance and food supply in places of struggle.Sociologist Lina María Vargas Álvarez, a graduate of the National University of Colombia, studied how hair was used to plan these liberation strategies. "In order to plan the escape from their masters, the women gathered around the heads of the smallest ones and, thanks to the observation from the mountains, they designed a map full of paths and escape routes, locating the highest mountains, rivers and trees," she noted in her thesis Poética del peinado colombiano (Poetics of the Colombian Hairstyle).A swampy terrain was represented in the hairstyles with furrows, in addition to tracing the displacements according to the direction of the hair, Vargas Alvarez explained in a testimony collected in her academic work."When they went to the fields, when they went to sow, they went through the mountains, so they knew where the mountain was more, more difficult for the others to reach them, so they wove the fabric, let's say, of the strategy," she explained.In addition to collecting seeds, Afro-descendant women also kept valuables such as gold and platinum in their hair to use to their advantage and to protect them from thieves and slavers.Lively Gatherings Around HairSociologist Vargas Álvarez also noted that hair continues to represent a meeting space, as hair salons are used by Afro-Colombian communities to meet and share, as areas of identification.Other examples of creativity toward liberation can be found in Afro-descendant spirituality, she noted, as the ancestors used the Christianity imposed by the conquerors to hide in it the roots of their own religious creed."This spirituality survives and is reflected in the mortuary rites through which the dead are said goodbye, and there are different rites for different ages or different types of representations depending on the rank of leadership or importance that the person has in their community, if they are a wise man or if they are a child, the mortuary rite is different," she explained.Afro-descendant deities, she described, bypassed the ideological vigilance of the Catholic Church to continue to express themselves among Colombians."These Maroons and libertarians built their own language using the elements of the language that was imposed in that colonization - slavery - and the elements that they managed to reserve or preserve from Africa."Violence Still Being ExercisedRacial discrimination is still practiced in Colombia, Valderrama denounced, and it is particularly evident, as she illustrates, in the invisibility of their contributions to the process of nation-building in this South American country.According to Valderrama, these populations practice the African philosophy of “Ubuntu”, which, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), supports the belief that there is a universal human bond that invites mutual care through an essential connection.University Professor Jaco Hoffman, a lecturer in South Africa, explains that the underlying concept of Ubuntu is respect for oneself and others. "So, if you are able to see others, even strangers, as full human beings, you will never treat them badly or as if they were inferior."During Colombian President Gustavo Petro's presidential campaign, the Afro-descendant Francia Márquez, Colombia's first black woman vice president, was the focus of racist attacks because of her background, Valderrama recalled.Making Afro-Descendant President InvisibleThe sociologist denounces that invisibilization contributes to the constant violence that Afro-Colombian populations continue to be accused of being ugly. A clear example of this is the erasure from history of Colombia's first Afro-descendant president.It was not until the administration of Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) that the figure of Juan José Nieto Gil was recovered and his presence in Colombian political life was recognized, the expert noted.The testimonies of resistance of the black and Afro-descendant community in Colombia, despite their political eloquence, have also been erased and minimized by official history, Valderrama said."It has been the Afro-descendant population itself, with a minimal participation of academia, that has been able to make visible these contributions and these other realities of struggle and transformation of Afro-descendant populations," the sociologist acknowledged.The appearance of these populations in official books was allowed only when they articulated discrimination against them and discrediting stigmas, such as accusing them of laziness or encapsulating them in prejudices such as "they were only good for dancing".Importance of RepresentationIt is not in the hands of Vice President Francia Márquez to reverse a structural problem such as Colombian racism, much less with magic formulas, asserts sociologist Valderrama, but it is important to see her occupy spaces of power because it will allow boys and girls to feel capable of reaching them, more confident.In addition, she noted that both Petro and Márquez have promoted policies that address Colombia's racial problem and open the door to the demands of these communities in a process that involves the whole country in recognizing its diversity.

