The Devastation in Puerto Rico and Its Relationship to US Colonialism

The Devastation in Puerto Rico and Its Relationship to US Colonialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the anniversary of the signing of the 2001 Authorization of the Use of Military Force and the beginning of the so-called “war on terror,” how the AUMF allowed the US to rain down destruction on the Middle East, how the peace movement responded to this so-called war on terror and how liberal wings of the movement were quelled under President Obama, the war on terror’s complicity in exacerbating the threat of terrorism by creating and aiding terrorist groups, and today’s shift from a focus on terrorism to great power conflict as the US continues to provoke conflict against Russia and China.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss a victory for workers who worked the US Open in receiving their wages, the records of wage theft that follow the companies which were contracted to work this sporting event and others, how the US Open exploits and impacts the working class Queens communities, and the struggle of home care workers to end 24 hour shifts and how the union that represents them is attempting to stop that effort.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the destruction of Puerto Rico by Hurricane Fiona and how the blackout on the island is related to long standing issues of colonialism, how the power company LUMA and the austerity imposed by the US-imposed fiscal control board has wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, and how the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the US is catalyzing issues of poverty and gentrification on the island.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss a new Pentagon investigation into US-based misinformation campaigns and psychological operations, Joe Biden’s recent comments stating that the US military would defend Taiwan if it were to be reunified with China in violation of the One China policy, and the mass propaganda campaign whitewashing the legacy of the British monarchy as the media breathlessly covers every single moment of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

