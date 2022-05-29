https://sputniknews.com/20220529/left-wing-candidate-petro-comes-ahead-in-first-round-of-colombias-presidential-election-1095865781.html

Left-Wing Candidate Petro Comes Ahead in First Round of Colombia's Presidential Election

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Right-wing presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez is not making it into the second round of the presidential election in Colombia... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro is coming ahead in the first round and currently has 40.44 percent of the votes, while businessman Rodolfo Hernandez has 27.99 percent. Gutierrez has 23.95 percent of the votes.Colombians went to the polls on Sunday to choose their next president. A runoff will be held on June 19 since none of the contenders appears to have won over 50 percent of the votes.In case of Petro's victory, it will be the first time in Colombia's history that a left-wing political movement will move into Casa de Nariño (the presidential palace). Petro, 62, is an economist and former guerilla, who has also served as Bogota's mayor in the past. It is the third time he is running for president, while he has also had to live in exile for two times. His running mate and vice presidential candidate is Francia Marquez, 40, an eco- and human rights activist.Incumbent president Ivan Duque is legally barred from running for a second term.

