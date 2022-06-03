https://sputniknews.com/20220603/solidarity-is-crucial-in-colombias-struggle-to-chart-a-new-path-1095956228.html

Solidarity Is Crucial in Colombia’s Struggle to Chart a New Path

Solidarity Is Crucial in Colombia’s Struggle to Chart a New Path

Weapons Shipment To Ukraine Heightens Risk of Escalation, Biden Releases Plan To Fight Inflation, US Continues Meddling In Horn of Africa. 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T08:49+0000

2022-06-03T08:49+0000

2022-06-03T08:49+0000

radio sputnik

by any means necessary

ethiopia

eritrea

inflation

ukraine

colombia

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095956202_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_13309a8d907dd41b293a245d30e4606c.png

Solidarity Is Crucial In Colombia’s Struggle To Chart A New Path Weapons Shipment To Ukraine Heightens Risk of Escalation, Biden Releases Plan To Fight Inflation, US Continues Meddling In Horn of Africa.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to discuss the US supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons systems that have the capability to strike Russia, the extreme danger of this move and the risk of escalation of the conflict into direct armed confrontation between Russia and the US, the US role in prolonging this crisis and fighting down to the last Ukrainian, and why the US is not interested in allowing Ukraine to engage in a real dialogue for an end to the conflict.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the Biden administration’s recently unveiled plan to combat inflation, how the administration’s seemingly endless funding for war has impacted the productive capacities of the US and how that has contributed to inflation, the flawed understanding of the causes of inflation to stem from rising wages and not the price gouging from corporations, and the huge risk of an artificial recession that the Federal Reserve’s current strategy of raising interest rates poses to poor and working people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute to discuss the US threatening Eritrea and Ethiopia with a legal designation of genocide in respose to the war with the TPLF in the region, why such a designation is a part of the US campaign to force Ethiopia and Eritrea to submit to its imperialist whims and weaken their national sovereignty, and the information warfare being waged to suppress organizing against US meddling in the Horn of Africa and to supress a skewed narrative of the war.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and co-editor of the upcoming book, “Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing” to discuss an on-the-ground report from Colombia after its recent first round of elections, what a win by progressive candidate Gustavo Petro would mean for Colombia, why Colombia’s role as Latin America’s Israel in the imperialist ambitions of the US necessitates an international solidarity with poor, working, and oppressed people in Colombia, and how the US propaganda machine is exported throughout the world through cultural imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ethiopia

eritrea

ukraine

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio sputnik, by any means necessary, ethiopia, eritrea, inflation, ukraine, colombia, аудио, radio