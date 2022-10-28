https://sputniknews.com/20221028/era-of-colonization-is-over-nigerien-activist-says-1102792734.html

'Era of Colonization Is Over', Nigerien Activist Says

‘Era of Colonization Is Over’, Nigerien Activist Says

The presence of foreign military bases in Niger, including the contingent of the French Barkhane force, is detrimental to the country, Maïkoul Zodi, a Nigerien activist and regional coordinator of Tournons La Page (TLP), a coalition of several NGOs, told Sputnik.‘No Results’"Barkhane (Operation Barkhane – ed. note Sputnik) has been there for 10 years and we have seen no results. No results," he said.Redeployed from Mali in August after nine years, the Barkhane force currently remains in Niger. TLP has already organized demonstrations in Niamey to demand its withdrawal.Despite the presence of the French military, terrorists continue to attack and displace people in Niger, he stressed.On French Policy in NigerMaïkoul Zodi pointed to the "non-transparency of the agreements between France and Niger."According to him, in October he had his French visa canceled "without any reason." Questioned by the AFP, the Ambassador of France to the Republic of Niger, Sylvain Itte, justified the cancelation of his visa, valid for one year (from 03/05/2022 to 02/06/2023), citing the absence of "professional reasons" for him to travel to France. However, the diplomat specified that the activist could "easily apply for a visa if he has a planned trip to France or to the Schengen Area."In Pursuit of Win-Win CooperationThe activist refutes the label "anti-French": "No, we are not anti-French, but we love our country in the same way that the French love their country. We love Africa and we will fight against all those who do not want the development of Africa. We will use the means we have."He clarified that he is not against the idea of cooperation between countries, but that it should be in a "win-win" format. "The uranium extracted from my grandparents' fields can be used to power two out of three light bulbs in France, and here, in our hospitals, there is no electricity."

