‘Era of Colonization Is Over’, Nigerien Activist Says
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay)French Barkhane soldiers arriving from Gao, Mali, disembark from a US Air Force C130 cargo plane at Niamey, Niger base Wednesday June 9, 2021, before transferring back to their Bases in France.
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay)
The resources of Niger "are being plundered by France," as the agreements between the two countries are not transparent, Nigerian activist Maïkoul Zodi told Sputnik. A staunch opponent of the French military presence in his country, he is calling for the withdrawal of Barkhane soldiers.
The presence of foreign military bases in Niger, including the contingent of the French Barkhane force, is detrimental to the country, Maïkoul Zodi, a Nigerien activist and regional coordinator of Tournons La Page (TLP), a coalition of several NGOs, told Sputnik.
‘No Results’
"Barkhane (Operation Barkhane – ed. note Sputnik) has been there for 10 years and we have seen no results. No results," he said.
Redeployed from Mali in August after nine years, the Barkhane force currently remains in Niger. TLP has already organized demonstrations in Niamey to demand its withdrawal.
"We do not want any foreign forces here. We do not want the Barkhane force. We don't want them to come and play paternalism with us, as if France was our father and it dictates to us what to do," said the activist.
Despite the presence of the French military, terrorists continue to attack and displace people in Niger, he stressed.
On French Policy in Niger
Maïkoul Zodi pointed to the "non-transparency of the agreements between France and Niger."
"When you look at the countries colonized by the British, you will find some sort of development. But in our country, the Francophones, until now we have no sovereignty. All our resources are being plundered by France. And we do not agree with that," he said, urging people to “say no to this French policy.”
According to him, in October he had his French visa canceled "without any reason." Questioned by the AFP, the Ambassador of France to the Republic of Niger, Sylvain Itte, justified the cancelation of his visa, valid for one year (from 03/05/2022 to 02/06/2023), citing the absence of "professional reasons" for him to travel to France. However, the diplomat specified that the activist could "easily apply for a visa if he has a planned trip to France or to the Schengen Area."
In Pursuit of Win-Win Cooperation
The activist refutes the label "anti-French": "No, we are not anti-French, but we love our country in the same way that the French love their country. We love Africa and we will fight against all those who do not want the development of Africa. We will use the means we have."
"The French should understand that they are in the wrong era. We are no longer in the Middle Ages. The era of slavery is over, the era of colonization is over. We are independent and we want to be sovereign over our lands, over our wealth," Maïkoul Zodi said.
He clarified that he is not against the idea of cooperation between countries, but that it should be in a "win-win" format. "The uranium extracted from my grandparents' fields can be used to power two out of three light bulbs in France, and here, in our hospitals, there is no electricity."