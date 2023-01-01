https://sputniknews.com/20230101/chinese-media-says-washington-in-no-position-to-lecture-beijing-how-to-deal-with-moscow-1105971936.html

Chinese Media Says Washington 'in No Position' to Lecture Beijing How to Deal With Moscow

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored that relations between Moscow and Beijing may "find new opportunities for growth" in 2023.

A Chinese media outlet has reported that the US is “in no position” to point the finger at China and lecture Beijing on “how to deal with its relations” with Moscow.The solid ties between Beijing and Moscow “can help the world advance toward multipolarity, and prevent the international community from slipping into unilateralism.”Even before the beginning of the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Washington “had been wary of close ties” between Russia and China. The news outlet also quoted Yang Jin, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying that the US “worries that mounting China-Russia cooperation in areas covering the economy and trade will significantly reduce the effect of sanctions imposed by the US and the West on Russia.”“Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear that it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” the spokesperson said, adding that Washington was “monitoring Beijing’s activity closely.”The statement followed a virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, during which the two, in particular, praised bilateral economic ties.Xi, for his part, emphasized that China is ready to build up strategic cooperation with Russia in the interests of world stability against the backdrop of a difficult international situation. The Chinese president added that Beijing highly appreciates the fact that Russia is not refusing to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations.In a separate development this week, Xi sent a New Year telegram to Putin, expressing a willingness to maintain close contacts with him in 2023.“I am ready […] to lead our countries to the deepening of comprehensive strategic cooperation and practical collaboration in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the telegram reads.

