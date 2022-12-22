https://sputniknews.com/20221222/chinese-ambassador-trade-btwn-china-russia-maintains-strong-upward-trend-amid-ongoing-cooperations-1105683349.html

Chinese Ambassador: Trade Btwn China, Russia Maintains Strong Upward Trend Amid Ongoing Cooperations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A strong upward trend continues in Russia-China trade, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral trade has maintained a strong upward trend, and this is why it has reached another record high," Zhang said. The ambassador said that in 2022, business cooperation between Russia and China has reached a new level. The volume of Chinese exports to Russia amounted to $67.34 billion, an increase of 13.4 percent, and China's imports from Russia amounted to $105.07 billion, an increase of 47.5 percent, Zhang said. He said that in 2022, China and Russia overcame a number of unfavorable factors in their trade and economic cooperation. In particular, in February, the parties signed a road map for the high-quality development of Sino-Russian trade in goods and services, which outlines the path to achieve the set goals in bilateral trade. The leaders of Russia and China earlier set the goal to double bilateral trade, bringing it from $100 billion a year to $200 billion by 2024. The $100 billion mark was reached in 2018. After talks between the two countries' leaders in Beijing on February 4, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined a new goal to increase Russia-China trade to $250 billion a year.

