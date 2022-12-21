International
Russia, China Signed Agreement on Joint Lunar Exploration: Roscosmos Head
Russia, China Signed Agreement on Joint Lunar Exploration: Roscosmos Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on the creation of the international scientific lunar station has already been... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
08:22 GMT 21.12.2022
Total lunar eclipse
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on the creation of the international scientific lunar station has already been signed, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Wednesday.
"We will move on to the next phase, which is the construction of a future lunar base, possibly, and most likely, in close contact with our Chinese partners. As you know, a corresponding memorandum was signed in 2021, and just recently an agreement was signed with the Chinese side on the joint work in this area," Borisov said.
Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the creation of the International Lunar Science Station (ILSS) in March 2021. In December of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on the creation of the International Lunar Science Station was prepared for signing.
