China Ready to Back Russia on Sovereignty, Security Issues, Xi Jinping Says After Talking to Putin

China Ready to Back Russia on Sovereignty, Security Issues, Xi Jinping Says After Talking to Putin

China and Russia will continue supporting each other on the issues of sovereignty and security, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated following his phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.The Chinese leader further said that cooperation between the two countries will continue in other spheres as well, despite current global instabilities. He namely mentioned the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and China.Xi Jinping also expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between China and Russia within international and regional organisations, including the UN, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Chinese president lauded "strong development" of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in recent years.The two presidents also addressed the issue of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Xi Jinping telling Putin that all parties concerned should work towards ending it. The Chinese leader, in turn, promised that Beijing will continue to play its constructive role in this process.

