China Ready to Back Russia on Sovereignty, Security Issues, Xi Jinping Says After Talking to Putin

11:14 GMT 15.06.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 15.06.2022)
The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed reports that the presidents of Russia and China held a phone conversation, promising that additional details would be released later.
China and Russia will continue supporting each other on the issues of sovereignty and security, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated following his phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
The Chinese leader further said that cooperation between the two countries will continue in other spheres as well, despite current global instabilities. He namely mentioned the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and China.
"Since the beginning of this year, despite global changes and instability in the world, Sino-Russian relations have maintained a good momentum of development. The Chinese side is ready to cooperate with the Russian side to ensure the stable and long-term development of bilateral business cooperation," Xi Jinping said.
Xi Jinping also expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between China and Russia within international and regional organisations, including the UN, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Chinese president lauded "strong development" of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in recent years.
The two presidents also addressed the issue of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Xi Jinping telling Putin that all parties concerned should work towards ending it. The Chinese leader, in turn, promised that Beijing will continue to play its constructive role in this process.