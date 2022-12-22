https://sputniknews.com/20221222/russia-china-joint-naval-exercises-response-to-us-aggressive-capacity-build-up-moscow-1105702348.html
Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up: Moscow
"Russian-Chinese maritime and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as exercises and drills have become the practical implementation of the strategic partnership with China. The purpose of such actions is to increase the combat coherence of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov told a briefing of foreign military attaches. The Russian official underscored that neither Russia, nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills are a simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.Speaking about Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Valery Gerasimov said that not all mechanisms of the New START operate after the COVID restrictions, and sanctions on any military contacts also complicate the situation.According to the defense ministry official, the actual collapse of the arms control system established in previous decades was the result of Western actions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The joint naval exercises, air patrols and other drill of Russia and China are a response to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
"Russian-Chinese maritime and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as exercises and drills have become the practical implementation of the strategic partnership with China. The purpose of such actions is to increase the combat coherence of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov told a briefing of foreign military attaches.
The Russian official underscored that neither Russia, nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills are a simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.
Speaking about Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START
), Valery Gerasimov said that not all mechanisms of the New START operate after the COVID restrictions, and sanctions on any military contacts also complicate the situation.
"Currently, only the START Treaty has been preserved from the entire set of arms control instruments. However, after the COVID restrictions, not all the mechanisms of this agreement operate as it was intended before the signing of the agreements. Sanction restrictions, thoughtlessly imposed by European countries on any military contacts, have also been adding to problems," Gerasimov said.
According to the defense ministry official, the actual collapse of the arms control system established in previous decades was the result of Western actions.