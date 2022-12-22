https://sputniknews.com/20221222/russia-china-joint-naval-exercises-response-to-us-aggressive-capacity-build-up-moscow-1105702348.html

Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up: Moscow

Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up: Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The joint naval exercises, air patrols and other drill of Russia and China are a response to the aggressive build-up of US military...

"Russian-Chinese maritime and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as exercises and drills have become the practical implementation of the strategic partnership with China. The purpose of such actions is to increase the combat coherence of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov told a briefing of foreign military attaches. The Russian official underscored that neither Russia, nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills are a simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.Speaking about Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Valery Gerasimov said that not all mechanisms of the New START operate after the COVID restrictions, and sanctions on any military contacts also complicate the situation.According to the defense ministry official, the actual collapse of the arms control system established in previous decades was the result of Western actions.

