International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/china-lauds-putins-position-on-pelosis-visit-to-taiwan-foreign-ministry-says-1099697512.html
China Lauds Putin's Position on Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Says
China Lauds Putin's Position on Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China highly appreciates the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was a... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T13:03+0000
2022-08-17T13:03+0000
world
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098062309_0:0:3567:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_9a58d2c10e09663e598f445ce29e4959.jpg
"China highly appreciates the position expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the diplomat said when asked to comment on the statements of the Russian leader.Wang added that since Pelosi visited Taiwan, more than 170 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the One China principle and supported Beijing's efforts to protect its state sovereignty and territorial integrity.According to Wang, Putin's opinion represents a high level of strategic cooperation between China and Russia.On Tuesday, Putin, in an address to the participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a "carefully planned provocation," aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. Pelosi's visit to the island in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a wave of Chinese sanctions against Taiwan. Moreover, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098062309_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb1538ace4859a32d272140857bc511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, china
taiwan, china

China Lauds Putin's Position on Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Says

13:03 GMT 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Taiwan Presidential Office In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, second from right, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, second from right, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Taiwan Presidential Office
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China highly appreciates the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was a "carefully planned provocation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
"China highly appreciates the position expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the diplomat said when asked to comment on the statements of the Russian leader.
Wang added that since Pelosi visited Taiwan, more than 170 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the One China principle and supported Beijing's efforts to protect its state sovereignty and territorial integrity.
According to Wang, Putin's opinion represents a high level of strategic cooperation between China and Russia.
On Tuesday, Putin, in an address to the participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a "carefully planned provocation," aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.
China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. Pelosi's visit to the island in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a wave of Chinese sanctions against Taiwan. Moreover, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.
Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) which suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала