Putin-Xi Talks: Russia, China Agree to Resist External Forces and Strengthen ASEAN

Putin-Xi Talks: Russia, China Agree to Resist External Forces and Strengthen ASEAN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, held negotiations earlier on Friday that lasted almost three hours. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

Mr Putin has arrived in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart and attend the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics. The negotiations were preceded by an official meeting ceremony and photographing. After that, Putin and Xi talked with the participation of members of the delegations, then the meeting continued one-on-one.As a result of the talks, a package of joint documents was signed, and the leaders adopted a joint statement.Russia and China have agreed to resist the interference of external forces into internal affairs of sovereign nations and agreed to continue developing cooperation in the frameworks of "Russia-India-China" and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)."China and Russia support the ASEAN's central role in promoting cooperation in East Asia, continue enhancing coordination on issues of strengthening cooperation with ASEAN, and jointly promote cooperation in public health, sustainable development, counterterrorism and tackling transnational crime. We will continue strengthening the role of ASEAn as a key element of the regional architecture," the text of the declaration says.Russia and China agree that the international and regional security situation is "complicating" and "the number of global challenges and threats is growing from day to day" even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The two countries are opposed to the politicisation of the origins of the coronavirus. According to Moscow and Beijing, biological warfare of the United States and its allies raises deep concerns and threatens Moscow and Beijing's national security."The sides emphasize that domestic and foreign bioweapons activities by the United States and its allies raise serious concerns and questions for the international community regarding their compliance with the BWC [the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction]," the statement reads."Russia and China insist that the United States, as the sole State Party to the Convention that has not yet completed the process of eliminating chemical weapons, accelerate the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons," the statement added.The sides also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races.The Russian-Chinese joint statement also touches upon the question of Internet control, stressing that attempts to limit the right to regulate national segments are unacceptable."The sides support the course towards the internationalization of the management of the internet, stand for equal rights to manage it, consider unacceptable any attempts to limit their sovereign right to regulate and ensure the security of national segments of the internet, are interested in more active involvement of the International Telecommunication Union in solving these problems," the statement reads.Moscow and Beijing have reached an agreement on further supplies of Russian oil to China. Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have signed an agreement on the supply of 100 million tons of oil over 10 years for processing at Chinese refineries."During the visit of the delegation headed by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Beijing (PRC), negotiations were held between PJSC Rosneft Oil Company and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and the Agreement was signed on the supply of 100 million tons of oil to China through Kazakhstan for 10 years. Crude oil will be processed at factories in northwest China to meet the country's needs for petroleum products," the statement says.In addition, during the visit, a memorandum in the field of low-carbon development was signed."In accordance with the Agreement of Rosneft and CNPC there are prospects of interaction worked out concerning a set of areas of low carbon development, particularly in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, technologies of energy efficiency as well as CO2 capture and storage (CCS). Parties also consider other areas of potential cooperation in the field of low carbon development as well. Low carbon technologies developed by the companies, including "smart" and digital solutions, in the future may be applied within the large-scale joint petroleum projects in Russia and China," Rosneft said in a statement.According to a joint statement signed between Russia and China, they advocate for a more open, transparent and inclusive system of international trade and economic rules."The sides support and defend the multilateral trade system based on the central role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), take an active part in the WTO reform, opposing unilateral approaches and protectionism...The sides are ready to strengthen dialogue between partners and coordinate positions on trade and economic issues of common concern, contribute to ensuring the sustainable and stable operation of global and regional value chains, promote a more open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory system of international trade and economic rules," the statement says.

