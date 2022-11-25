https://sputniknews.com/20221125/kanye-wests-2024-promo-claims-donald-trump-screamed-rapper-was-going-to-lose-wh-bid-1104676398.html

Kanye West's 2024 Promo Claims Donald Trump Screamed Rapper Was 'Going to Lose' WH Bid

Kanye West's 2024 Promo Claims Donald Trump Screamed Rapper Was 'Going to Lose' WH Bid

Kanye West claimed Donald Trump screamed at him and warned the rapper he “would lose” in October 2018.

2022-11-25T10:33+0000

2022-11-25T10:33+0000

2022-11-25T10:33+0000

americas

us

donald trump

kanye west

racist

kim kardashian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104676652_0:207:2904:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_77a2186d96392f1e41f7a610044368e6.jpg

Kanye West has dished how Donald Trump allegedly screamed at him and warned the rapper he “would lose” if he embarked upon a presidential campaign during his visit to the White House and meeting with the then-POTUS in October 2018.The revelation, along with a batch of others, comes in a two-minute 2024 campaign promo video that the 45-year-old rap artist, record producer, and fashion designer, whose legal name is now Ye, posted on Twitter after he was unblocked from the platform on November 20.Titled Mar-a-Lago debrief, one of the videos shows the owner of the Yeezy clothing brand saying:According to the rap sensation and multiple Grammy Award winner, "the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president... I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."The artist also stated in the clip that he "walked in with intelligence" at the time as "someone who loves Trump," and advised the 45th US president to listen more to his "loyalists."The reference at this point was made to a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence Trump commuted after Kim Kardashian had pleaded her case.Kanye West also claimed that Donald Trump "insulted" his then-wife Kim Kardashian, allegedly telling the artist, “you can tell her I said that,” with the purportedly disparaging comment bleeped in the clip.“I was thinking, like, that’s the mother of my children,” Kanye West said of the socialite and businesswoman, whom he split with in March 2022.On July 4, 2020, West, no stranger to controversial and provocative statements, dropped the bombshell announcement that he would run for president in the election, although the move was taken with a pinch of salt. West eventually conceded his campaign on November 4, 2020, after garnering around 70,000 votes in the 12 states where he had qualified for ballot access.The rapper, who has struggled with bipolar disorder and was even placed on a psychiatric hold in LA in 2016, announced not long ago that he had plans to run for president again in 2024. In a recent video interview with a US media outlet during a visit to one of Ye's ateliers, a cameraman questioned him if he was going to run for the top office in 2024, eliciting a simple "Yes" from the artist. The news comes as last month, Adidas and several other brands severed ties with the rapper amid claims that he had made "antisemitic remarks." Twitter banned his account on October 9 for a policy violation, although the platform itself did not specify the exact reason for the suspension. In recent months, Ye has appeared to be on a roll, issuing one provocative rant after another on social media and in interviews. In one tweet, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/us-rapper-kanye-west-announces-bid-for-2024-presidential-race-1104494652.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/kanye-west-reinstated-on-twitter-1104505144.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221124/adidas-to-investigate-claims-it-turned-blind-eye-to-kanye-west-shenanigans-1104664829.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

kanye west claimed donald trump screamed at him, trump warned west he “would lose” a presidential campaign, rapper visited the white house and met with trump in october 2018, west accused of antisemitic remarks, will west run in 2024, kanye west presidential campaign