International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/kanye-west-reinstated-on-twitter-1104505144.html
Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter
Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, was reinstated on Twitter on Sunday. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T14:05+0000
2022-11-21T14:05+0000
americas
kanye west
twitter
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091431530_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_009b0fa6c979af188b66117de1cbd92a.jpg
The social network banned his account on October 9 for a policy violation. Reports claimed that the rapper was banned for an anti-Semitic tweet, although the network itself did not specify the exact reason for his account’s suspension.On November 19, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, restored the page of the 45th US president, Donald Trump, whose account had been suspended since January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riot.After becoming Twitter’s new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091431530_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b8689ee5db81f2cfed60dff6d52c1c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kanye west, twitter, us
kanye west, twitter, us

Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter

14:05 GMT 21.11.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRapper Kanye West wears a Make America Great again hat during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 11, 2018.
Rapper Kanye West wears a Make America Great again hat during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 11, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, was reinstated on Twitter on Sunday.
The social network banned his account on October 9 for a policy violation. Reports claimed that the rapper was banned for an anti-Semitic tweet, although the network itself did not specify the exact reason for his account’s suspension.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," West tweeted.

On November 19, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, restored the page of the 45th US president, Donald Trump, whose account had been suspended since January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riot.
After becoming Twitter’s new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала