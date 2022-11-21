https://sputniknews.com/20221121/kanye-west-reinstated-on-twitter-1104505144.html

Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter

Kanye West Reinstated on Twitter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American rap artist, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, was reinstated on Twitter on Sunday.

The social network banned his account on October 9 for a policy violation. Reports claimed that the rapper was banned for an anti-Semitic tweet, although the network itself did not specify the exact reason for his account’s suspension.On November 19, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, restored the page of the 45th US president, Donald Trump, whose account had been suspended since January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol riot.After becoming Twitter’s new owner and CEO on October 28, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home and introduced a new verification system, according to which users now can receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

