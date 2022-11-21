International
WATCH: Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game
US Rapper Kanye West Announces Bid for 2024 Presidential Race
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has announced that he will join the race for US president in 2024. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
In a video interview with a US tabloid during a visit to one of Ye's ateliers, the cameraman asked him if he was going to run for president, and the rapper replied with a simple "Yes." The video tour amply showcased merch for his Ye24 campaign.“This is Milo [Yiannopoulos, a US media personality famous for his right-wing opinions] right here, working on the campaign,” Ye said.In recent months Ye has provoked several large scandals with his controversial opinions, including on the BLM movement. In October, the rapper lost several business deals, including with sportswear giant Adidas, financial ties to JP Morgan Chase and the relationship with his talent agency after his comments that many considered to be anti-Semitic went viral.
americas
10:52 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 21.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has announced that he will join the race for US president in 2024.
In a video interview with a US tabloid during a visit to one of Ye's ateliers, the cameraman asked him if he was going to run for president, and the rapper replied with a simple "Yes." The video tour amply showcased merch for his Ye24 campaign.
“This is Milo [Yiannopoulos, a US media personality famous for his right-wing opinions] right here, working on the campaign,” Ye said.
Americas
Kanye West Drops to Third Place in List of Richest Hip-Hop Stars as Major Brands Ditch Him
30 October, 08:15 GMT
In recent months Ye has provoked several large scandals with his controversial opinions, including on the BLM movement. In October, the rapper lost several business deals, including with sportswear giant Adidas, financial ties to JP Morgan Chase and the relationship with his talent agency after his comments that many considered to be anti-Semitic went viral.
