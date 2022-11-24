https://sputniknews.com/20221124/kim-kardashian-slammed-online-for-staying-mum-on-balenciaga-bdsm-teddy-bear-ad-1104658782.html

Kim Kardashian Slammed Online for Staying Mum on Balenciaga BDSM Teddy Bear Ad

Luxury brand Balenciaga previously posted disturbing photos of children with teddy bears in BDSM outfits modeled by children. The company has already deleted... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Kim Kardashian is being urged to speak up against the latest Balenciaga ad campaign, featuring children and BDSM-style Teddy Bears. The celebrity has a long history with the fashion brand: she posed for the Balenciaga winter 2022 campaign and walked in a Balenciaga outfit during the Paris fashion show last July,However, fans are bombarding Kardashian's Instagram* account, demanding that she criticize the Balenciaga ad campaign.A source close to Kardashian told a US media outlet the following: “Like everyone else, Kim was incredibly upset and disturbed by the holiday campaign. As a mother, she has no tolerance for abuse or exploitation of children on any level.”The source added: “After speaking with the Balenciaga team privately, as well as seeing that they immediately removed the campaign images and issued a public apology, she is hopeful that they have learned from this incident and that it never happens again.”Luxury brand Balenciaga rolled out controversial photos of children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear for the spring 2023 collection. The company immediately found itself in hot water, with people accusing it of child pornography. Balenciaga had to delete the photos and apologize. *Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

