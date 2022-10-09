https://sputniknews.com/20221009/kanye-wests-death-con-3-on-jewish-people-tweet-taken-down-1101649794.html

Kanye West's 'Death Con 3 On Jewish People’ Tweet Taken Down

Kanye West's 'Death Con 3 On Jewish People’ Tweet Taken Down

Kanye West had his Instagram* account restricted after a since-deleted post about an exchange allegedly between him and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which users... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T08:40+0000

2022-10-09T08:40+0000

2022-10-09T08:40+0000

kanye west

viral

celebrity

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Kanye “Ye” West had one of his tweets taken down by the social media platform on the same day that Meta confirmed his Instagram account had been restricted for violating the platform’s policies.The tweet, posted on Saturday night, was up for about an hour. In it, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by the name of “Ye”, wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In its place, there is now a notice from Twitter that reads, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”The 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul had returned to Twitter after a nearly two-year hiatus on October 7 to call out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for placing his Instagram account on hold.The account was restricted after Kanye West posted a screenshot of a message he purportedly sent to rapper powerhouse Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy or P. Diddy. After seeing the screenshots, users criticized West for brandishing language that seemed anti-Semitic in them."Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," West wrote in the exchange, shared under the post captioned "Jesus is Jew." That post has also since been deleted.The American Jewish Committee (AJC) advocacy group, immediately posted a video on Instagram which accused Ye of using "antisemitic tropes like greed and control." According to the AJC, Ye's post insinuated that Combs is "controlled" by Jews.The troubles with Twitter and Instagram come after the billionaire musician had a meltdown on social media in the wake of a controversial show during Paris fashion week. A catwalk event by Kanye West at the show included a T-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter”The Anti-Defamation League denounced the phrase White Lives Matter, which reframes the Black Lives Matter phrase, as a hate statement.After Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized the Yeezy show and declared the 'White Lives Matter' shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible," the affronted performer ripped into her on social media.Kanye West attempted to explain the motives behind the controversial shirt as he appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on October 6, saying:*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

https://sputniknews.com/20221008/bieber-puts-the-brakes-on-kanye-west--friendship-after-yes-nose-job-rant-at-his-wife-1101637798.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

kanye west, celebrity, twitter