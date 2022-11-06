https://sputniknews.com/20221106/biden-administration-downplays-recession-warnings-as-midterms-close-in-1103823739.html

Biden Administration Downplays Recession Warnings as Midterms Close In

The Biden administration continues to play down a possibility of the US facing a recession in the near future amid warnings that the process may kick off just in a matter of months.The view was shared by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain who claimed in an interview with the same broadcaster that the US is “not in a recession” and that he wants “to be really, really clear on that”.President Joe Biden, however, was not that optimistic as he told another US media outlet in mid-October that there could be a “very slight recession” in his country.In a separate development in October, a US news channel cited former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers as saying that next year may see America being in the grip of a recession.The remarks came as a US media outlet published a spate of economics-related projections, which indicated that America would almost sure be in a recession within the following 12 months. A probability model compiled by the outlet’s economists gave a 100 percent chance of an economic downturn in the US by October 2023.This was echoed by a New York-based independent consumer financial services company, which quoted their third-quarter economic indicator as showing that there is a 65% percent chance of recession in America within the next 12 to 18 months.Similar forecasts were made in a survey of economists conducted by the Wall Street Journal in mid­-October. The poll revealed that the respondents put the probability of a US recession in the next 12 months at 63%, up from 49% in July. The economists also said that they expected the country’s GDP to shrink over the first six months of 2023, something that is a generally considered definition of a recession.The chief executives of the US major banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, for their part, said that they expect the recession in the US in the coming months amid the Federal Reserve's attempts to tackle the country’s soaring inflation.JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon suggested that runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive strategy of interest rate hikes to bring it down, as well as unknown effects of quantitative easing and the consequences of the Ukraine crisis are all feeding into the volatile situation.“These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world - I mean, Europe is already in recession - and they’re likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now,” Dimon said.According to him, it is nearly impossible to predict whether it would be a severe and long recession or a short and moderate one. Outcomes could range from “very mild to quite hard”, he said, adding, “To guess is hard; be prepared.”With time already ticking for the November 8 US midterm elections, speculation is rife that the White House is seeking to downplay recession fears in an apaprent bid to win voters’ trust and get the better of Republicans. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that at least 49% of Americans dubbed the economy or inflation the most important issue that will determine their upcoming vote for Congress.

