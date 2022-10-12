International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/sp-ratings-predicts-shallow-recession-in-us-if-global-woes-persist-1101781827.html
S&P Ratings Predicts 'Shallow Recession' in US if Global Woes Persist
S&P Ratings Predicts 'Shallow Recession' in US if Global Woes Persist
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday that it projects a "shallow recession" in the United States if the global economy continues to be... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T19:00+0000
2022-10-12T19:01+0000
economy
s&p
us
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101781681_0:209:3073:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_5288cf1c86fab05db67e18239df4cb23.jpg
"Considering increasing risks and the potential for materialization, we have developed a downside scenario... In the US, it would result in GDP [Gross Domestic Product] contracting by 0.3% in 2023, compared with a shallow recession in the first half of the year in our baseline, with marginal growth of 0.2% for the year," S&amp;P Global Ratings said in a press release.S&amp;P Global Ratings Emerging Markets Head of Credit Research Jose Perez highlighted in the release that the risk is created by the prospect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and Europe's energy crisis would drag on and the potential that interest rates in developed markets may have to rise even more sharply to mitigate broadening inflation pressures.In Europe, this downside scenario would create high energy prices and rationing in the region, the release said."The European Central Bank would be forced to follow the Federal Reserve because of the depreciation of the euro against the US dollar, fueling imported inflation," the release said. "This will lead to eurozone recession, with GDP contracting by 1.3% in 2023 - and Germany suffering the largest impact."S&amp;P Global Ratings said there is a roughly one-in-three likelihood of these scenarios occurring in the United States and Europe.On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he thinks there will not be a recession in the United States, but he added that if there is, it would be a "slight" one.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/shouldve-seen-the-warning-signs-expert-blames-fed-for-allowing-recession-to-become-likely-1101738991.html
eu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101781681_97:0:2826:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d4ec0e69ec6a9af23150d54df33d7119.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
s&p, us, eu
s&p, us, eu

S&P Ratings Predicts 'Shallow Recession' in US if Global Woes Persist

19:00 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 12.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Peter MorganA man walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.
A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Morgan
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday that it projects a "shallow recession" in the United States if the global economy continues to be impacted by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the European energy crisis and increasing interest rates in developed countries.
"Considering increasing risks and the potential for materialization, we have developed a downside scenario... In the US, it would result in GDP [Gross Domestic Product] contracting by 0.3% in 2023, compared with a shallow recession in the first half of the year in our baseline, with marginal growth of 0.2% for the year," S&P Global Ratings said in a press release.
S&P Global Ratings Emerging Markets Head of Credit Research Jose Perez highlighted in the release that the risk is created by the prospect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and Europe's energy crisis would drag on and the potential that interest rates in developed markets may have to rise even more sharply to mitigate broadening inflation pressures.
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Opinion & Analysis
‘Should’ve Seen the Warning Signs’: Expert Blames Fed For Allowing Recession to Become Likely
Yesterday, 21:21 GMT
In Europe, this downside scenario would create high energy prices and rationing in the region, the release said.
"The European Central Bank would be forced to follow the Federal Reserve because of the depreciation of the euro against the US dollar, fueling imported inflation," the release said. "This will lead to eurozone recession, with GDP contracting by 1.3% in 2023 - and Germany suffering the largest impact."
S&P Global Ratings said there is a roughly one-in-three likelihood of these scenarios occurring in the United States and Europe.
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he thinks there will not be a recession in the United States, but he added that if there is, it would be a "slight" one.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала