Oil Markets Down for 5th Week in 7 as Stubborn US Inflation Raises Fears of Recession

Prices of New York- and London-traded crude oil were down 7% on the week, giving back about half of the past two weeks’ gains, after latest readings for US retail sales and consumer prices showed the central bank was barely winning in its year-long battle against inflation.New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled Friday’s trade down $3.50, or 3.9%, at $85.61 per barrel. For the week, WTI settled down just over 7%. The US crude benchmark rose 17% over two prior weeks, in a powerful start to October, after a 12.5% drop in September and 24% loss for the third quarter.London-traded Brent oil settled down $2.94, or 3.1%, at $91.63 per barrel. Brent had risen 13% over two prior weeks. The global crude benchmark was down 11% in September and dropped 22% in the third-quarter.Friday’s declines in oil came as data showed US retail sales were flat in September and below expectations as inflation at near 40-year highs took a toll on consumer appetite - the most dynamic sector of the economy.The zero percent growth in retail sales for last month was below a minimum 0.2% expected by economists and compared with the 0.4% reported by the Commerce Department for August.For the year to September, retail sales were at 8.4% versus the 9.4% registered in the 12 months to August.Retail sales are a major indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of US gross domestic product.The September numbers for retail sales came on the heels of Thursday’s reading of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) which showed a 0.4% growth for last month - double economists’ estimates and four times higher than the expansion in August. The annual CPI growth of 8.2% for September was also not too far from the 9.1% expansion seen during the year to June, which marked a four-decade high.Taken together, the retail sales and CPI numbers suggested the Fed was still far behind in its fight against inflation.The central bank has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since March to curb runaway price pressures and is likely to add another 125 basis points before the year-end. Economists expect further hikes in 2023, making any talk of “peak-inflation” irrelevant for now.Economists have warned that the Fed could push the United States into a deep recession with the sharpest interest rate hikes in four decades, pointing to the high-flying housing sector and one-time ebullient stock market as the central bank’s potential victims.Wall Street’s top 500 stocks indicator, the S&P 500, is down almost 25% on the year while tech stocks barometer, Nasdaq, has plunged 33%.US mortgage rates, meanwhile, climbed to 6.7% two weeks ago, their highest levels in 15 years as Fed rate hikes caused borrowing costs for home loans to swell.

